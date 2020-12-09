Ice fishing anglers are starting to venture out on some south central Minnesota lakes, such as Elysian and Eagle, and they're catching a few walleyes here and there, Corner Bait co-owner Jessi Greene said Wednesday morning.
It's been slow in terms of number of anglers because of low ice levels. It's always tricky because ice levels can be different in different spots, Greene said.
Early ice levels are reported to be 2 ½ to 3 inches.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends at least 4 inches for walking on ice.
Although all of the lakes are froze over, open water fishing still is available on the Minnesota River where walleye have been biting. A hot spot has been below the State Highway 99 bridge, near the public access in St. Peter.
For more information, call Corner Bait at 507-243-4464 or stop by at 500 Walnut Ave, Madison Lake,along State Highway 60.