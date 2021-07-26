Summer softball came to a close this weekend for the St. Peter 18U softball team as they traveled to Andover to compete in the Tier 1 18U State Tournament Saturday and Sunday. St. Peter played in a total of 5 games during the tournament and finished the tournament tied for 5th place after posting a 3-2 record.
Game 1 saw St. Peter fall to Nicollet 4-0 despite Maya Pettis throwing a 7-hit game. The offense wasn't able to give Pettis any run support as they were no-hit while Makayla Moline drew a single walk in the loss.
In game 2 St. Peter rebounded with a 7-1 victory over the Diamond Divas out of Brooklyn Park. Ryenne Pettis pitched a gem of a game and only allowed a single hit while also going 2-2 at the plate. Teammate Dani Johnson also went 2-2 with a home run in the game while Lilly Ruffin, Molly Voeltz, Moline and M. Pettis all finished 1-2.
St. Peter got another one-hit performance, this time from M. Pettis, as the team earned a 4-0 victory over the St. Paul North Area/Rookies (SPNAR). Voeltz went 1-2 with a double and M. Pettis also went 1-2 while Moline finished 1-3.
In game 4 St. Peter won a dramatic battle against Mahtomedi 9-8 as M. Pettis earned the win in the circle.
Going into the bottom of the 6th inning, St. Peter trailed 8-5 but they scored four runs in the inning capped off by a bases clearing single from Moline who finished the game 2-3 at the plate. Ava Pettis was 2-2 in the game while R. Pettis finished 1-1 and Ruffin finished 1-2 to propel the St. Peter offense.
In game 5 St. Peter once again faced Nicollet and once again fell 4-0. R. Pettis pitched a great game for St. Peter keeping Nicollet in check but run support was once again hard to come by.
Voeltz, M. Pettis and Lauren Niemeyer all went 1-2 from the plate with Voeltz's hit being a double.
With the tournament over the summer season comes to a close for St. Peter with the team finishing the season ranked 14th out of 143 teams.