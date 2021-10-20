The St. Peter swim and dive team hosted Albert Lea Tuesday, Oct. 19, and were able to earn a comfortable 95-75 victory over the Tigers, choosing to scratch scores from the final three events.
To open the meet, Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis, Hannah Denzer and Sarah Coe picked up the win in the 200 yard medley relay race with a time of 2:06.61. The team of Trista Landsom, Addison Landsom, Jaiden Landsom and Isabel Avant earned a third place finish with a time of 2:12.30.
St. Peter took to the top three spots in the 200 yard freestyle race with O. Denzer (2:15.76), Morgan Petersen (2:19.38) and Pettis (2:20.07) claiming the podium.
In the 200 yard individual medley, Ellie Johnson finished first with a time of 2:33.13 while Paige Wachal (2:40.05) and A. Landsom (2:46.18) earned third and fourth.
H. Denzer (26.48) and J. Landsom (28.67) took first and second in the 50 yard freestyle while Lauren Odland (30.27) finished fifth.
In the 1 meter dive, Laura Klatt finished first with a score of 207.40 while Anna Klatt (176.60) and Cadence Tish (162.45) took third and fourth.
Avant (1:03.02) and Petersen (1:03.84) earned fourth and fifth in the 100 yard freestyle race.
The Saints swept the top three spots in the 500 yard freestyle with H. Denzer (5:33.83), Johnson (6:03.95) and Wachal (6:29.24) taking the podium.
In the 200 yard freestyle relay, Eve Zimmerman, Pettis, Coe and H. Denzer finished first with a time of 1:50.24 while the team of J. Landsom, A. Landsom, Petersen and Johnson took second with a time of 1:54.39.
St. Peter, with the win in had, scratched the final three events, the 100 yard backstroke, the 100 yard breaststroke and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
The Saints return to the pool Tuesday, Oct. 26 when they host the Tri-City United Titans with the meet scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.