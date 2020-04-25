Many area teams and individuals had hopes of making it to the highest level in the state this year, but their hopes were dashed Thursday when Gov. Tim Walz announced the cancellation of all spring activities and athletics this season.
The Minnesota State High School League followed up that announcement by making it official.
Activities directors expressed their sadness for the athletes, especially for the seniors, most of whom will never again compete unless they play a sport in college.
"This is a heartbreaking decision...but one that had to be made due to our circumstances," Le Sueur-Henderson Activities Director Jeff Christ said. "It all still seems like a dream. This is something that has never happened before and something that we could have never fully prepared for.
"My thoughts are especially with our seniors, but I do know that our coaches and athletes will remain resilient, and we WILL get through this, and we WILL someday enjoy the activities that we are all passionate about."
St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said, "We were hopeful there may have been able to return to participation this season, but we understand and support the directive from Gov. Walz. I feel terrible for our students, coaches, advisers and directors. So much time and energy has been spent preparing for their opportunity to perform this season. It’s heart breaking for those seniors who may not have a chance to compete or perform again.
"For our students, it’s critical we continue to support them social-emotionally and from a mental health standpoint. This goes far beyond Xs and Os and content in a classroom. Students need to continue to have that sense of belonging and connection with their teachers, coaches, directors and peers albeit from six feet away from each other.
"Unfortunately there are still many unknowns about what the summer and fall might look like regarding activities. I know the MSHSL and our school administration are working hard to get back to normal, but we just don’t know when that will happen or what it will look like at this time.
"While this is incredibly unfortunate, the sun will still come up tomorrow and we have to embrace each day and make the most of this situation."
The decision of the League is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in any League activity, athletics and fine arts. The section and state tournaments for each of the League’s spring activities are also cancelled. This cancellation applies to adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts. League activities and athletics for the spring season have been suspended since March 15.
The League strongly encourages all students, coaches, advisors, officials and administrators to adhere to all aspects of the current Stay At Home order and participate fully in all recommended safety practices, including social distancing, hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and limiting unnecessary contact with others.