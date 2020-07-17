In their first games of this year's Coronavirus delayed season, the St. Peter Saints U16 softball team posted a pair of 3-0 shutout victories over Richfield and Waconia on July 15 at Jefferson Fields.
"So great to be back on the field in game situations," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "It was really fun to watch the girls do what they love and be together in a safe setting. This was really the first time some of them had seen live pitching in months.
"We are playing in a tournament on Sunday in Dodge Center. It will be fun to be in a competitive atmosphere. Then another double header Wednesday night back at Jeff. We are playing in the MN Softball State tournament held at Caswell Park the following weekend to end out our shortened summer season."
Game 1: STP 3 vs. Richfield 0
Hannah Wohlers and Ryenne Pettis combined on a four-inning no-hitter, with each pitching two innings and striking out two and walking one.
Sophia Doherty led the hitting attack, going 2 for 2, with a double and two RBIs.
Mackenzie Pettis and Tori Zachman both hit 1 for 1 with a run.
Kayla Moline batted 1 for 1, with a double and one RBI.
Lauren Niemeyer went 1 for 2.
Game 2: STP 3, Waconia 0
Maya Pettis pitched the entire second game, five innings, allowing three hits, to get the victory.
Zachman batted 2 for 2, with two doubles and two RBIs.
Wohlers and Molly Voeltz both went 1 for 2 with a run.
Sophia Doherty finished 1 for 1
Dani Johnson went 0 for 1 with one RBI.