Two days removed from a night which saw the Minnesota River boys hockey team allow eight goals to Fairmont, the Bulldogs crashed All Seasons Arena and rebounded to defeat the Mankato West Scarlets 3-1. Junior goaltender Sam Gibson made his first varsity start between the posts and sent away 30 of 31 shots on goal to earn the win and improve Minnesota River to 2-1 on the season.
"We were very disciplined in the d-zone and not running around like we were doing in the previous game," said Bulldog head coach Chris Miller. "We also got great goaltending from Junior Sam Gibson who made his first Varsity start and got the win."
It was the offense that set the pace for Minnesota River early as a mere 1:31 into the game, Brendan O'Keefe scored the go-ahead goal with an assist from Drew Simonette.
After the initial goal, it wasn't until 13:37 that the lamps lit up once more, but once again it was in favor of the Bulldogs. Chase Goecke was able to score a shorthanded goal for Minnesota River to give the team a cushion against the Scarlets.
"We got off to a fast start getting a goal early and that helped with our confidence," said Miller.
The third and final Bulldog goal came 13:37 into the second period when Simonette picked up a goal of his own with an assist from Ethan Hathaway and O'Keefe.
Down three going into the third, Mankato West launched an all-out assault to try to get back into the game but weren't able to put their first, and only, puck in the net until 1:39 was left to play.
"We knew West was going to make a push in the third period and we talked about it during the second intermission in the locker room," Miller said. "West was all over us in the third and every opportunity they had, Sam came up big for us tonight and he is a big reason we were able to hold on and win the game."
Overall the Bulldogs were outshot by the Scarlets 31-16 but the improved defensive play as well as strong showing from Gibson were enough to overcome the difference.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Tuesday, Dec. 7 when the team plays host to Hutchinson with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.