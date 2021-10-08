SAINT PETER JO PROGRAM
Registration is now open for the Saint Peter JO Volleyball Program. Tryouts are open to anyone in the Saint Peter area and the surrounding communities. We want to encourage all volleyball athletes to have a fun and cost effective JO experience. The tryout dates are November 7th ( 11-13 years) and November 14th (14-16+).
Players should come to the tryout for their age listed on the "Player Age Definition" table. There is no cost to try out. Team selections will be announced via email and the website.
SPVA NEW IDENTITY
The Saint Peter Volleyball Association announced the launch of its new brand identity, including a redesigned logo, new Sportsengine website, and mission statement. These changes come at a time when the association is evolving its offerings and expanding its community reach.
"In the last year, the SPVA has successfully diversified and scaled its offerings while broadening our local footprint across the communities in and around Saint Peter," said Cassie Efta, Board President, SPVA.
"While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed to represent better who the SPVA is and what we bring to the community."
While offering the JO program, the SPVA has also created opportunities after the season for students and coaches to enhance their skills with clinics and training.
Saint Peter JO Volleyball Link: https://www.stpeterjovolleyball.com
Saint Peter Volleyball Association Facebook Page: STPETERVOLLEYBALL
About the SPVA
The Saint Peter Volleyball Association is a non profit organization that promotes the sport of volleyball to all youth within our community and surrounding area. We strive to provide equitable opportunities for our athletes to develop and refine their skills from beginning to advanced. It is designed to offer girls in grades 3-12 a safe and healthy environment that emphasizes personal growth, character building, and team-minded leadership.
The SPVA is committed to excellence and hard work from all the players, parents, managers, and coaches. This commitment to excellence will include on-court performance and off-court activities as student-athletes and representatives of the Saint Peter Volleyball Association.