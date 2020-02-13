Led by sophomore all-arounder Anna Klatt, St. Peter gymnastics team placed fourth out of nine teams Thursday in the Section 2A girls gymnastics tournament at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Mankato West placed first and qualified for state as a team: 1. Mankato West 145.225; 2. Mankato East 138.575; 3. New Ulm/New Ulm Cathedral/Minnesota Valley Lutheran 136.575; 4. St. Peter 132.300; 5. Faribault 127.750; 6. Glencoe-Silver Lake 125.050; 7. Waseca 124.125; 8. Blue Earth Area 121.550; 9. St. James 112.725.
The top four individuals (not on the top team) in each event and the all-around also qualified for state. No St. Peter girls made state in a field of 45 gymnasts in each event.
Klatt finished 13th all-around (33.475) with seventh on vault (8.95), 22nd on uneven parallel bars (7.1), ninth on balance beam (8.625) and 13th on floor exercises (8.8).
"Anna came the closest to earning a trip to state, placing seventh on vault," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said. "She threw a Tsuk for the first time this season and scored well. Another 0.1 and she would have made it! She also placed in the top 10 on beam."
St. Peter senior Bella Edmonds, who qualified for state last year on the vault, capped off her high school career in 14th all-around (32.075) with ninth on vault (8.8), tied for 10th on bars (8.025), 40th on beam (6.7) and 19th on floor (8.55).
"Bella did remarkably well, coming off her illness, just missing state on vault and bars," Glidden said. "So proud of what she has accomplished here at SPHS."
Saints sophomore Makayla Moline took 32nd on beam (7.55) and ninth on bars (8.125), only 0.2 away from making it to state.
St. Peter junior Audrey Kennedy landed 14th on bars (7.875), 13th on beam (8.2) and tied for 17th on floor (8.6).
Saints junior Kaylee Moreau placed 18th on vault (8.45), 21st on bars (8.025) and 26th on floor (8.1).
St. Peter junior Hannah Brenke finished 27th on vault (8.35) and 23rd on floor (8.2).
St. Peter senior Lauren Feder earned 37th on vault (7.85).
"This group worked hard all season, steadily improving and enjoying the ride!" Glidden said. "Such a special group, we will miss our seniors, Lydia Slama, Lauren Feder and Bella Edmonds!"
The Class A State meet starts at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Civic Center.
CLASS A STATE GYMNASTICS RANKINGS
1. Big Lake
2. Perham
3. Melrose Area
4. Mankato West
5. Worthington
6. Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka
7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
8. Willmar
9. Detroit Lakes
10. Monticello