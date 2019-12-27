Fans of some St. Peter High School sporting events will have the option of watching games online with the installation of the new video system in the school’s gym through the NFHS Network System.
Partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations, 44-plus high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, the NFHS Network is a joint venture created to provide fans with the ability to stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are.
Those interested in viewing Saints' boys and girls basketball games and wrestling matches this winter season can go to www.nfhsnetwork.com and sign up for a subscription to access the video feeds of these games/matches. Saints volleyball matches, starting in the fall of 2020, will also be shown through this system. The cost of the subscription is $69.99 for the calendar year or $10.99 per month, for those who are only interested in access during a particular sports season.
In addition to those home events here at the SPHS, subscribers will also be able to access video feeds of away games for those schools using the NFHS Network System. Several Big South schools and area schools already use the system including Waseca, Le Sueur-Henderson, Blue Earth Area, Windom Area, Jackson County Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Maple River, and Luverne.
SPHS Activities Director Jordan Paula said other events held in the gym, such as graduation, youth sports, and other programs may be broadcast. The video feed for an event like graduation, according to Paula, would be available for free to the general public.
“We are excited to be able to provide video feeds to Saints’ fans who might not normally be able to get to a game or event,” Paula said. “We are extremely thankful for the Triple A Capital Campaign funds which paid for the purchase of the Pixellot video system used by the NFHS Network. The $2,500 purchase price was a fixed cost and any future funds needed to update and maintain the system will come from subscriptions that are purchased by our fans. The school also gets a certain percentage for subscriptions that are purchased by Saints fans.”
The video will only have the audio feed from the gym, but at this point there is no play by play commentary.
“The capability is there should we decide to have students become a part of the broadcast or we can at some point add a connection to a radio broadcast that is going on, but that is something for later on as we get more familiar with the system,” Paula said.
There are plans to install a similar video system at Floyd B. Johnson Field to do online video feeds from football, boys soccer, and girls soccer games. However, internet access will need to be made available at that location before that happens, Paula said.