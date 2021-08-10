A full year of summer baseball is coming to a close as the state tournament for the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) has had it's field announced. The tournament, the 42nd in league history, will take place over the weekends of Aug. 14-15 and 21-22.
"There is more parity in the league than ever," said MSMABA president Troy Mahoney. " We usually have a dominant team or two, but this season we have had perennial contender's matched by the field."
The tournament begins Friday night, following the annual MSMABA Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., which will see four members inducted. Ken Schmidt, of Le Center, Roger Johnson, of Alexandria, Dave Wagner, of Belle Plaine and Al Diamond, of Minneapolis.
The ceremony will take place at Veterans Field in St. James at 6 p.m. after a scheduled social hour. After the ceremony, the Southwest Outlaws will take on the Jordan Alers.
The St. Peter Saints earned the second seed in the tournament by way of a 9-4 record on the season and will face off against against the Eden Prairie Lions Tap Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Hanska.
The Saints' second game will take place in St. James, but the start time will be dependent on their first game. With a win, St. Peter would play at 4 p.m., and with a loss, it would play at 6:30 p.m.
The Le Center Braves finished the season as the 23rd seed with a 2-12 record in the regular season. They will take on the Clarissa Cubs Saturday in Searles with first pitch at noon. They will then face off with the K-Town Outlaws Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in St. James.