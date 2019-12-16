Returning home on Thursday after a 2-2 road trip, the Minnesota River girls hockey team was welcomed by Waseca with a 5-3 victory.
The Bulldogs, who now are sitting in the third spot in the Big South conference, were down 2-1 after Waseca scored the game’s only power play goal at 7:37 in the second period, but head coach Tom Blaido wasn’t overly concerned as the Bluejays are at the Bottom of the conference and came in with a 0-9 overall record.
“You are always worried as a coach, but it wasn’t one where you hit the panic button,” Blaido said. “We just stuck to the game plan. Their season hasn’t been that productive, but these two teams are rivals, so it’s not going to be a runaway.”
Two minutes later, Nicole McCabe took a pass from Anna Pavlo in for a 2-2 tie, and it was all Bulldogs the rest of the period with McCabe helping Keely Olness at the 12:39 mark to give the Bulldogs their first lead. Olness, who leads the Bulldogs in goals, assists and points, broke away 82 seconds later for a 4-2 Bulldog advantage at the intermission.
“We had good puck movement tonight,” Blaido said, “but it kind of went in waves.”
Waseca climbed back in with a goal midway through the final frame, but a 5-minute boarding penalty tilted momentum back in the Bulldogs’ favor, and they scored again when McCabe slid in an empty net goal with 26 seconds left in the penalty and 1:19 left in the game.
“Waseca has a short bench too,” Blaido said. “At five minutes left at the game with a short bench, that’s tough for anybody.”
The Bulldogs put 28 shots on goal compared to 23 by Waseca. Madison Kisor saved 20 for the victory. Assisted by Olness, Seaver scored the in the first period to tie the game 1-1.
The Tuesday before, the Bulldogs lost 8-2 to Hutchinson in non-conference action. The Tigers, who outshot the Bulldogs 46-13, took charge early with five scores in the first frame.
“They are just scary good,” Blaido said. “They come at you so fast and hard. We gave away the first period. That seems to be our Achilles Heel, that first period of every game.”
McCabe scored on an Olness assist, and Pavlo scored on unassisted for the game’s last two scores. All goals were even strength. Kisor took the loss.
The Saturday before that, the Bulldogs beat Windom for the second time this season, this time 7-3. Windom scored 33 seconds into the game, but McCabe tied it up four minutes later with help by Makenna Mueller and Olness. At the 7:58 mark, Minnesota River took the lead on a goal by Angel Maas with Pavlo and Lucy Kleschult assisting.
Just four seconds into the second period, the Bulldogs went up 3-1 when Kleschult scored unassisted. The Eagles scored again five minutes later, but the rest of the game was all Bulldogs with Elle Davis helping Alexis Christnagel score and Olness assisting McCabe for a 5-2 Bulldog advantage at the end of the second period.
The Olness-McCabe tandem struck two more times in the third frame with Olness getting the goals. Windom made a token goal with three minutes left. All goals were even strength. The Bulldogs outshot the Eagles 32-19. With 16 saves, Amelia Messer got the win.
On December 3, the Bulldogs beat Fairmont 7-2. Pavlo took an Emma Seaver handoff in the first period for the game’s first goal. McCabe aided Mueller for a 2-0 Bulldog advantage at the first break and then scored again with Olness on the pass early in the second period for the first of what would be three quick Bulldog goals.
Olness scored unassisted, and helped by Pavlo and Adrianna Bixby, Seaver scored to put the Bulldogs up 5-0 2:28 into the period. Fairmont managed a goal for a 5-1 score at the end of period 2.
Olness scored again unassisted 1:02 into the third frame. The Cardinals mustered another goal 14 seconds later, and Pavlo maneuvered in a penalty shot on a delay-of-game call for the final score.
All goals were even strength. The Bulldogs outshot the Cardinals 42-37. Kisor halted 35 shots for the triumph.
The Saturday before Thanksgiving, in what would turn out to be a battle for the second spot in the Big South Conference, Luverne edged the Bulldogs 4-3. Assisted by Ella Boomgaarden, Pavlo tied the game 1-1 with 5 minutes left in the first period.
Luverne scored in the second period and again in the third for a 3-1 advantage, but Bixby aided Pavlo, and then Pavlo assisted McCabe on the game’s only power play goal to tie the game 3-3 with 10 minutes left in the third period.
A minute later, the Luverne Cardinals scored the winning goal.
Each team served just 2 minutes of penalty time. Luverne outshot Minnesota River 39-19. With a stellar 34 saves, it was a heartbreaker for Kisor.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Thursday when they host Worthington during “Girls Hockey Day” at 3:00 pm. Tt will be the fourth game of the day with the U10 team starting 10:00 am. The varsity boys follow their female counterparts with a game at 5:00 pm.
The Trojans occupy the fifth spot in the Big South.
“They’re solid,” Blaido said. “I think the two teams are very comparable, so it’s one that whoever wins it you won’t be surprised.”