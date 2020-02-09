The typical MO for the Cleveland Clipper girls basketball team has been coming out to an excellent start, giving up points later in the first half and then eventually succumbing — typically while in foul trouble — in the second half.
As such, they lost the final two Valley Conference showcase games last week, first 66-64 to visiting Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Thursday and then 76-63 to Nicollet/Mankato Loyola at Granada on Saturday.
The issue is long periods without scoring, said assistant coach Dave Cink, and that will get better as the Clippers learn how to dribble drive.
“That’s our problem. We can go for five minutes without a basket, but these kids work hard. I think to really judge our team, look at how we play the first 15 minutes right now when really focus and play above our head. That’s what we’re capable of.”
Kaylee Karels started the scoring in Granada with a three, the first of three she would have in the half. The Clippers led by 10 points early, but the Raiders sunk a hat trick of threes in a 13-point run before Karels drove for a basket to pull the Clippers within a point, 20-19. With a Karels three the last basket of the half, the Clippers went to the locker room down 32-28.
“I love what we’ve done with the press,” said head coach Joe Remiger. “They set up with the press right away, but we ran them out of the gym for the first five minutes.”
After a Macey Ziebarth three and a Sarena Remiger drive for a bucket, Ziebarth’s pair of baskets from the foul line knotted the game at 37. The Clippers took a brief led when Ziebarth took an in-bounds pass up and in, but Karels, Remiger and Emily Kern all were in foul trouble, and the Raiders used the three, six in the second half and 11 total, to pull away to a victory.
Karels led all scorers with 18 points. Ziebarth added 16, and Kern had 10. Nicollet’s Jill Thompson, who passed away last month, was symbolically penciled into the book.
Against Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons, Cink’s jump shot was the first game’s first basket. Kern hit a couple of inside baskets and Ziebarth swished a three to put the Clippers up 11-0 before the Knights drove for a basket.
While Cleveland had a ton of turnovers, the Knights were off target. They went on a 10-point run, but with Karels rebound and coast-to-coast drive, the Clippers were up 32-21 at the break.
But looting the ball, the Knights worked their way back. Grabbing their missed free shot, they stepped back for a three and then came back with another three for a 39-39 tie.
With a Kern inside basket, a Ziebarth three and some free throws mixed in, the Clippers outscored the Knights 10-3 after that, but the Knights hit a couple of threes to tie the game at 56 with 4:35 left.
With the game tied at 62, Karels grabbed a rebound and drove the floor for the score, but the Knights stole the ball twice to take the lead. During the final minute, the Clippers were out of bounds on three occasions, erasing any chance they had to score the needed basket. The Knights, despite missing a couple of free throws, hung on for the win.
Remiger had a long chat with the team in the locker room after as he felt the last four minutes the Clippers didn’t play team basketball.
“I told them if the name on the back of the jersey is more important than the name on the front, we’re done. If it’s all about you and the other four are here for the ride along, we’re really going to be bad.”
Kern led the Clipper effort with 21 points and 21 rebounds. Ziebarth had 18 points. Sarena Remiger had five points and 17 rebounds.
The Clippers play a makeup game at Mayer Lutheran on Monday.
Nicollet/Loyola 32 44 76
Cleveland 28 35 63
Cleveland 63 (Macey Ziebarth 16, Stephanie Cink 7, Emily Kern 10, Emmie Dittmar 3, Mya Krenik 3, Sarena Remiger 6, Kaylee Karels 18)
Rebounds 31 (Dittmar 5, Krenik 2, Karels 5, Remiger 7, Ziebarth 1, Kern 11)
Assists 10 (Dittmar 4, Karels 2, Remiger 3, Ziebarth 1)
2FG 12-39 (31%)
3FG 8-20 (40%) (Ziebarth 4, Karels 3, Cink 1)
FT 15-22 (68%)
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 21 45 66
Cleveland 32 32 64
Cleveland 64 (Macey Ziebarth 18, Stephanie Cink 3, Emily Kern 21, Emmie Dittmar 9, Sarena Remiger 5, Kaylee Karels 8)
Rebounds 46 (Cink 2, Dittmar 2, Krenik 2, Karels 2, Remiger 17, Kern 21)
Assists 12 (Cink 2, Dittmar 2, Krenik 2, Karels 1, Remiger 3, Ziebarth 1, Kern 1)
Steals 9 (Cink 1, Dittmar 2, Karels 2, Ziebarth 1, Kern 3)
2FG 19-47 (40%)
3FG 5-23 (22%) (Ziebarth 4, Karels 1)
FT 11-20 (55%)