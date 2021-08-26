COACHES
Head coach: Jeff Portugue, 30th year.
KEY PLAYERS
Returning letter winners: Hadley Stuehrenberg, Hailey Looft, Mackenzie Steinborn, Robin Hibsher, Alexia Wentworth, Maya Winsell and Addison Maxfield.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We return many letter winners from last season and I would keep an eye on us as a team. We have lots of varsity experience coming back and should be a better team by the end of the season. Our experience should be a benefit to us this season, So keep an eye on to see how we improve as the season advances.
MOVED ON
Emma Johnson and Breeley Ruble.
2020 RECAP
3rd in conference and 16th in Section 2AA. We won a number of meets last season which were limited to three teams.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
As I mentioned earlier, we are a rather experienced team. Many of the girls have run varsity as 7th graders. We are still a rather young team with no seniors so this could really be a season to build on for several years to come. We do not have a lot of front runners but I hope we can put together a team with a lot of depth. I just hope we can run in the top half of races and beat teams with a pack running strategy. I think Fairmont will the favorite to win both our conference and the section favorite as well.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
It was an unusual season last year and I can not wait to get back to running in some of the larger invitationals that we had participated in the past. This is a fun group of girls who get along well and are not afraid of hard training. We are even having a few of the ladies running with the boys to push them a bit more. I really feel this team will continue to improve and I think we can surprise a few teams by the end of the year.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 — Number of classes in cross country, which is a change from the 2 classes in the past
7- Returning letter winners
0 — Seniors