St. Cloud State University freshman Carter Doose of St. Peter has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's golfer of the week on Sept. 11.
Doose captured medalist honors at the BSU Invitational on Sept. 9-10 at the Town and Country Club in Bemidji,. He charted a two-day total of 140, which topped the 54-player field as he shot back-to-back scores of 70. His scored helped SCSU place fifth as a team at the event. This marked Doose's collegiate debut with the Huskies as he was earlier selected as an NSIC Player to Watch for 2019-20.
The Huskies will return to action on Sept. 15-16 at the King's Walk Invitational in Grand Forks, N.D.