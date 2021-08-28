Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Brown, northwestern Blue Earth, northern Watonwan and central Nicollet Counties through 1045 PM CDT... At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Comfrey, or 21 miles northeast of Windom, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hanska, New Ulm and Courtland. This includes U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 86 and 115. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and central Minnesota. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH