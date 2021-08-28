Saturday evening, the St. Peter Saints volleyball team travelled to St. James to take part in the Big South Conference Showcase. In their second match of the season, the Saints swept the Redwood Valley Cardinals with game scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21.
The win improves St. Peter's record to 2-0 after the team defeated Le Sueur-Henderson earlier in the week.
Lilly Ruffin led the Saints in kills with nine while Kylee Horner finished the match with eight. Abby Maloney and Dani Johnson each finished with seven kills, rounding out the team's balanced offense.
Grace Remmert finished the match with another all-purpose performance, leading St. Peter in assists with 15 while recording six digs and five kills of her own.
McKenna Van Zee led the Saints with 11 digs in the match.