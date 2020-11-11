On a cold, muddy and slippery field, the Tri-City United Titans ran away with a 18-8 victory to end the St. Peter Saints football season 18-8 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the regular season finale at Montgomery.
The Titans dominated the time of possession and gained 15 first downs, compared to five for the Saints.
Senior power fullback Mason O'Malley led the attack with 29 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Kayden Factor picked up 63 yards on 12 carries carries. In all the TCU gained 239 yards rushing, compared to 97 for St. Peter.
The field was covered with snow from a storm on Tuesday. It was cleared off by game time, but it was wet and slippery.
The Titans scored on their first two possessions on two long drive to take a 12-0 lead at halftime.
Taking the opening kick-off, the Titans drove 63 yards, capped off by a 9-yard run for touchdown by Mason O'Malley. The 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete and the Titan led 6-0 at 5:23 of the first quarter.
The Titans drove 91 yards and upped their lead to 12-0 on a 3-yard run by sophomore quarterback Payton Hennen at 5:46 of the second quarter. Hennen's run for 2 points failed, but he finished with five carries for 29 yards and completed four of six pass attempts for 44 yards.
The Saints drove down to the Titans' 20-yard line in the second quarter, but they were stopped on downs, and the first half ended 12-0.
TCU upped its lead to 18-0 on another long drive in the fourth quarter. The Titans drioe 75 yards, ending with Mason O'Malley's second touchdown run on a 1-yard plunge at 9:26 of the fourth quarter. The run for 2 points failed.
The Saints finally scored on a long drive of their own with 18 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Saints drove 83 yards and capped it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass into the corner of the ends zone from quarterback Kole Guth to running back Vinny Guappone. Guth then completed the 2-point conversion pass to Guappone.
Gupppone led the Saints in rushing and receiving. He had five carries for 44 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards. He also ran back two kicks for 24 yards.
Also rushing for St. Peter, running back Ryan Sandland ran three times for 22 yards, Guth ran twice for 11 yards, Running back Nathan Fogal ran four times for 11 yards and had two kickoff returns for 20 yards. Quarterback Ashton Volk ran twice for 2 yards. Wide receiver Ethan Grant ran three times for 7 yards and had one reception for 6 yards. Jamarion Robins had one kick-off return for 21 yards.
Guth completed three of 12 pass attempts for 30 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. Volk completed one of two pass attempts for 6 yards.
Guappone and Fogal led the Saints with 11 tackles apiece. Sandland, Grant and Shea Hildebrandt had seven tackles each. Sandland also had a blocked kick and a running back sack. Johnny Miller and Kendall Nicolai made five stops each. Brogan Hanson, Connor Travalle and Nathan Pettis had four tackles each. Travaille also had a quarterback sack. Carter Wendroth, Tyson Schmitz and Dakota Matheson made two tackles each.
With both teams mostly running, it was a quick, two-hour game that ended St. Peter's season.
The Saints (2-3) won't be in the Section 2AAAA playoffs starting Nov. 17. The school is distance learning starting Nov. 16 until Jan. 4 because of COVID-19 virus outbreaks in the school.
TCU (3-3), however, will enter the Section 3AAA playoffs Tuesday, likely at home against Fairmont. The section seedings will be done Thursday.