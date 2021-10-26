The Saints faced a halftime deficit against the Jordan Hubmen and with their season on the line, the St. Peter football team put together a near-perfect half of football as they scored 27 unanswered points to send the Hubmen packing for the season. The defense for the Saints allowed only a single scoring drive all night while forcing five turnovers to advance to the Section 2AAAA semifinals with a 30-7 win.
"It was a tail of two halves for our offense," St. Peter coach Brian Odland said. "Our defense played extremely well all night and thanks to them, they allowed our offense to get warmed up and play a strong second half, so hats off to those guys."
The first half was controlled by the defenses of both teams as Jordan saw a pair of drives come to an end at the hands of Shea Hildebrandt, who picked off the Hubmen quarterback twice. A scoreless first quarter gave way to a second that saw Josh Bosacker strip the ball from a runner that was recovered by Jake Moelter.
The drive ultimately stalled at the 15-yard line, where St. Peter lined up Bosacker to attempt a 32-yard field goal. He put the kick right down the middle with just enough power to hit the crossbar and bounce through, putting the Saints up 3-0 with 3 minutes, 1 seconds left in the half.
Jordan put together its lone scoring drive of the game as they connected on some out routes and ran a two-minute drill that resulted in a passing touchdown with just 23 seconds remaining.
Needing to set the pace on defense with Jordan taking the third-quarter kickoff, the Saints were able to swat away a pair of passes, including one play which saw Hildebrandt knock away a slant before he landed awkwardly, injuring his leg and being forced to leave the game.
The very next play saw another pass swatted away by Riley Throldahl — who replaced Hildebrandt — forcing a turnover on downs.
"We know how great of a leader Shea is and how important he is for us, but it's the idea next guy up," Odland said. "These guys are getting reps all the time and you never know when you are going to get your number called, they stepped up and did it."
St. Peter moved the ball up the field before Vinny Guappone was able to get some good blocking from his line, busting free for a 23-yard touchdown run.
The Saints defense forced a quick three-and-out but fumbled on their next drive. After once again forcing Jordan to punt, Guappone busted free for a 48-yard run which led to Kole Guth rushing up the gut from the one-yard line, extending the lead to 17-7 with 1:34 to go in the third.
Guappone put the Hubmen on their heels on their next drive as he sacked the quarterback on first down to put them behind schedule and force another three-and-out. After returning the punt to the Jordan 35, Guappone once again broke free and scored the 35-yard touchdown.
"He [Guappone] is just playing lights out right now," Odland said. "The O-line struggled that first half but they got things synched up in the second half and they took control of the game and allowed Vinny to go off."
Connor Travaille opened the next Jordan drive with a sack on first down which led to a punt and Guth's second rushing touchdown of the night from three yards out.
Ashton Volk and Throldahl each picked off a pass attempt in the final minutes to keep the Hubmen from getting back on the scoreboard and the Saints were able to kneel down their final drive to earn the win.
"They came out and attacked all night," Odland said. "I'm very proud of this group of kids. We are getting our shot and it's gonna be a tough test against Hutchinson, but if you want to be the best you have to beat the best."
With the win, St. Peter improves to 5-4 on the season and will advance to the section 2AAAA semifinals at top-seeded Hutchinson (7-1). The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson.