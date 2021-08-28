Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 471 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA MCLEOD RENVILLE SIBLEY IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CARVER SCOTT IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA REDWOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, OWATONNA, REDWOOD FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PETER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.