Wind pelted the pitch at Floyd Johnson Memorial Field/Track as the St. Peter girls soccer team prepared to play it's home-opening match against the New Ulm Eagles. Despite the difficult conditions, the Saints used two goals, within 52 seconds of each other and with less than eight minutes left in the match, to defeat the Eagles.
"I think it was a really good game," said junior forward Grace Dlouhy. "We all stayed super strong and we took a deep breath in the second half, gathered ourselves and finished strong."
At kickoff, a consistent 10-15 mile per hour wind traveling North to South made things very difficult for St. Peter as they played into the wind. The Saints knew keeping the ball in control would be key during the first half with the wind against them, and they did manage to keep the pressure on New Ulm in the opening minutes.
The first shot of the game for St. Peter was a good look from the right side from Natalie Petersen, that slid past the goalie, but just wide of the net to the left.
Another opportunity came when Dlouhy drew a foul just outside the box to the right of the net. She hit a beautiful arcing shot that went just an inch or two over the crossbar. From the grandstands it had appeared initially to be a goal and the fans began to cheer before realizing the shot was in fact a near miss.
With just over eight minutes remaining in the first half, New Ulm broke up a pass at midfield and was able to make a break for the goal with a 3-2 advantage. Saints goaltender Katie Gurrola attempted to cut down shooting lanes by charging the ball, but the Eagles were able to get the ball past her and score the go-ahead goal with 8:12 remaining in the first half.
St. Peter looked as though it was going to respond just before he end of the half, but an offside call with 1:15 to go ended the opportunity and New Ulm took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
"I think instead of taking a breath and looking up to shoot, we kinda kicked it when we had the opportunity," said Dlouhy. "We saw the pink jersey of the goaltender and that's where all our shots went."
The second half was played aggressively in the midfield as a light rain began to fall with the wind dying down, and neither team managing a consistent attack.
The Saints got what appeared to be the game tying goal with just over 10 minutes to go in the match, but it was waved off with an offside call.
A few minutes later, Dlouhy received a pass from Adrianna Bixby before she broke down a pair of defenders on the left side of the box. After crossing over the second defender, Dlouhy sent a ball curving over the goalkeeper and into the high-right side of the net, tying the game with 7:28 to go.
"I feel it made our energy go up 100 percent and it gave us even more motivation, because we knew we had the opportunity to win it," said Dlouhy.
Using that energy, the Saints pushed the ball into the offensive end once more, getting a shot to the goalkeeper that she couldn't control. The ball rebounded away from the keeper and eighth grader Adeline Letts, who was in the right place at the right time, kicked the ball into the net for the go-ahead goal with 6:36 remaining in the match.
Despite now owning the lead, St. Peter kept the pressure on down the stretch but New Ulm was able to create a scoring opportunity. With 38 seconds remaining in the match, the Eagles crowded the box and a series of deflections resulting in Gurrola having to put together several saves in rapid succession before she was able to get over the ball.
Unfortunately, she appeared to be hurt after the play and the officials called for medical personnel, which required Gurrola to exit the game, despite appearing initially to have just been shaken up.
Eighth grader Kylee Wendroth entered the game for Gurrola, but didn't face a shot as the defense took care of business in the final seconds to seal away the 2-1 victory.
With the win, St. Peter improves to 1-1 on the season while New Ulm drops to 0-1.
The Saints return to action Tuesday, Aug. 31, with a home match against Worthington and kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.