With schedule changes due to illness and weather becoming commonplace, the St. Peter girls basketball team were enthusiastic to still be able to host the Northfield Raiders Tuesday night. While the Saints offense got off to a slow start, they completely dominated the game after finishing the first half with an 18-6 run and earned the 63-30 victory.
"It feels good to get the win," said Josie Wiebusch after the win. "We are all just excited to play, we don't really care who it is we play as long as we get to play together."
The victory gives St. Peter a 9-0 record to start the season and there will be no rest before returning to action as Wednesday, Dec. 29 the Saints will host Mankato West with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. The Scarlets enter the game with a 4-2 record and earlier this season defeated Northfield 82-31.
"It's exciting to get the win and we have to get right back at tomorrow," Annika Southworth added after the game.
From the opening tip St. Peter looked to control the action and were causing the Raiders to struggle to even find shooting attempts. Northfield did find some success in the early going on the defensive end however as the Saints weren't able to completely pull away.
St. Peter however did find themselves leading 17-8 with 4:14 to go in the half thanks to Wiebusch who was completely carving up the Raiders inside.
"I was just feeling confident and doing everything I could for the team," Josie said of her offensive performance.
There was a notable change in the game coming out of a timeout at 4:14 as Southworth was fouled and sent to the line for a one-and-one where she sunk both for her first two points of the night. On the next possession, Rhyan Holmgren hit her on a kick-out pass and Southworth drained a three to extend the lead.
"I got fouled with the one-and-one and was able to see the ball go through the hoop and that really got my confidence in my shot going," Annika said afterwards.
St. Peter finished the final four minutes with an 18-6 run, 12 of them coming from Southworth and the last three being the most impressive. The Saints inbounded the ball to Holmgren with 7.1 seconds remaining in the half and she gave a handoff pass to Southworth who then, seeing a defender closing in, made a nasty step-back move to get the shot over the defense and as the buzzer went off, the ball went through untouched with a satisfying swish.
With a 35-14 lead at the half, St. Peter shut down any hope of a comeback with authority as the team put together a 16-2 run to open the second half. The biggest change in the second came when the Raiders made a defensive adjustment and put a focus on Wiebusch who had scored 20, which freed up Holmgren in space and allowed her to find her rhythm and finish the game with 18 points.
Southworth finished the game with 15 points to give the three top scorers a combined 53 points in the win. Holmgren also finished the game with six rebounds and five assists while Wiebusch finished with four rebounds and four steals.
St. Peter as a team forced 20 turnovers, 13 of them resulting in steals, and the Saints also held a 27-18 edge in rebounds.