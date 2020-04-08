The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, and seven Gustavus student-athletes were selected for the honor. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each division.
Gusties selected to the Division III All-America Team include Matt Allison (Jr., Grand Rapids), Andrew Becker (Fy., Northfield), Dutch Franko-Dynes (So., Minneapolis), Ellen Hofstede (Fy., Hopkins), Nolan Larson (Jr., West Des Moines, Iowa), Josh Muntifering (Jr., Buffalo), and Erik Small (Fy., Hudson, Wis.). All seven qualified for the NCAA Championships, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
“Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Coach Carlson did a remarkable job this season,” said Greg Earhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA. “These seven student-athletes had the rug pulled out from them this season, so we are excited to recognize them.”
This isn’t the first time the association adjusted All-America criteria. The first CSCAA All-America team was published in 1924, thirteen years before the first men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship. The first women’s All-America team was published in 1975, seven years prior to the first NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship. During much of that time, the team was selected by a panel of coaches. In 1985 the honor was standardized around the NCAA Championships with the top eight finalists receiving first-team recognition and consolation finalists being named Honorable Mention.