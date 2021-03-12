G Moreau floor.JPG

St. Peter senior Kaylee Moreau takes to the air with the greatest of ease in floor exercises. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Propelled with strong performances on balance beam and uneven parallel bars, St. Peter gymnastics team capped off the regular season Friday with a 132.674-128.625 victory over host Redwood Falls.

The Saints earned four of the top five places on beam and bars. All five Saints' gymnasts competed all-around.

On beam, Addison Landsom placed first with an 8.45, Audrey Kennedy second with 8.35, Anna Klatt fourth with 8.0 and Kaylee Moreau fifth with 7.9. Trista Landsom scored 7.475 for seventh.

G Addison bars.JPG

St. Pete eighth-grader Addison Landsom mounts the uneven parallel bars. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

On bars, Trista Landsom finished second (8.525), Moreau third (8.15) Addison Landsom fourth (7.95) and Kennedy fifth (7.725). Klatt scored 7.15 for ninth.

G Trista floor.JPG

St. Peter eighth-grader Trista Landsom performs on floor exercises. (Pat Beck/southernminn/com)

On floor, Klatt tied for third with 8.9, Trista Landsom earned fourth with 8.7 and Kennedy took fifth with 8.4. Addison Landsom scored 8.1 for eighth, and Moreau netted 7.85 for ninth.

On vault, Trista Landsom landed second (8.662) and Klatt fourth (8.475). Also for the Saints, Addison Landsom finished with 8.237 for sixth, Kennedy 8.15 for seventh and Moreau 8.025 for 10th.

Three Saints also placed in the top five all-around. Trista Landsom placed third (33.362), Addison Landsom fourth (32.737) and Kennedy fifth (32.625). Klatt took sixth all-around (32.525), and Moreau placed seventh all-around (31.925).

Now it's on to the Section 2A meet for St. Peter at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 19  at New Prague Gymnastics Center.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments