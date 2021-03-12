Propelled with strong performances on balance beam and uneven parallel bars, St. Peter gymnastics team capped off the regular season Friday with a 132.674-128.625 victory over host Redwood Falls.
The Saints earned four of the top five places on beam and bars. All five Saints' gymnasts competed all-around.
On beam, Addison Landsom placed first with an 8.45, Audrey Kennedy second with 8.35, Anna Klatt fourth with 8.0 and Kaylee Moreau fifth with 7.9. Trista Landsom scored 7.475 for seventh.
On bars, Trista Landsom finished second (8.525), Moreau third (8.15) Addison Landsom fourth (7.95) and Kennedy fifth (7.725). Klatt scored 7.15 for ninth.
On floor, Klatt tied for third with 8.9, Trista Landsom earned fourth with 8.7 and Kennedy took fifth with 8.4. Addison Landsom scored 8.1 for eighth, and Moreau netted 7.85 for ninth.
On vault, Trista Landsom landed second (8.662) and Klatt fourth (8.475). Also for the Saints, Addison Landsom finished with 8.237 for sixth, Kennedy 8.15 for seventh and Moreau 8.025 for 10th.
Three Saints also placed in the top five all-around. Trista Landsom placed third (33.362), Addison Landsom fourth (32.737) and Kennedy fifth (32.625). Klatt took sixth all-around (32.525), and Moreau placed seventh all-around (31.925).
Now it's on to the Section 2A meet for St. Peter at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 19 at New Prague Gymnastics Center.