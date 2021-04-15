Ryenne Pettis pitched a five-inning blow out facing only 19 batters and striking out seven with one walk and one unearned run in St. Peter softball team's 15-1 win over host Waseca on Thursday.
"She did a great job tonight," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said.
The Waseca pitching struggled. St. Peter batters were walked or hit by a pitch a total of 12 times.
"A few batters got some decent pitches and hit the ball well," Niemeyer said.
McKenna VanZee went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Ryenne Pettis batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
Sophia Doherty hit 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one double.
Dani Johnson finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one double.
The Saints (4-0) will play in the Round Robin Mankato West tournament on Saturday at Caswell Park where they will face some tough competition with Maple Lake at 11 a.m. and West at 1 p.m. Other teams invited are Apple Valley, Chaska, Concordia Academy, Edina and New Ulm.