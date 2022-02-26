Friday night, the St. Peter boys basketball team played in its final regular season home game hosting the Worthington Trojans. With a completely dominant performance in the paint, the Saints cruised to a 79-61 win over the Trojans to improve their record to 12-13 (7-3 BSE) on the season.
"We know going into these games we have an advantage on the inside with our size," said Bennett Olson. "It felt good to really pound it down their throat."
The game also bore witness to the senior night celebration as seven members of the team, Bennett Olson, Alex Bosacker, Shea Hildebrandt, Vinny Guappone, Marwan Abdi, Jake Moelter and Zach Hermanson, were all recognized by coach Sean Keating before tip-off.
There was no hesitation from the Saints after tip-off as Tate Olson drained a three with just over 14 minutes to go to give St. Peter a 14-0 lead. The Trojans put a couple baskets in to cut the Saints lead to eight but St. Peter responded with a layup for Bosacker followed by a Bennett Olson block and a fast break layup from Guappone.
"It feels really good, I'm just playing for everyone on the court, on the bench, my family, the community and especially those little kids who are watching us play every night," said Bosacker.
As St. Peter expanded its lead, Tate Olson and Bosacker took a steal up the court on a two-on-one break and as they approached the net, Olson lofted a pass in the direction of Bosacker who went up into the air, grabbed the ball and laid it up and in for the alley-oop score.
"I was so tired but I wanted to dunk it so bad," said Bosacker. "We've done it before, but my legs wouldn't let me finish with the dunk."
The Saints would take a 42-27 lead into the half but the Trojans didn't go away willingly as they cut the St. Peter lead to nine with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game. Tate Olson responded with a three pointer and after a defensive stop, he added another layup to re-extend the lead.
A few possessions later, Abdi drew one of his signature charges and the Saints capitalized on it when Bennett Olson drained a three, giving St. Peter its biggest lead of the game 70-47. The Trojans weren't able to put together a legitimate threat in the final minutes the Saints rolled on to the 79-61 win.
"It was a really fun doubleheader with the girls, there were a lot of people here and the student section brought a lot of energy," noted Bennett Olson.
St. Peter has one more game to conclude the regular season, a road matchup with Kasson-Mantorville Thursday, March 3 with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.