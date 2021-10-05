Tuesday night, the St. Peter volleyball team made the trip to New Ulm and in typical fashion, the match ended up being a slugfest. It was the Saints however, who came out on top with a 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-27, 19-17) victory to earn the Big South Conference East Division title.
"Tremendous effort [from] both teams," said St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson. "I'm so proud of how we played as a team!"
The Eagles opened the night by taking the first set 25-18 before the Saints responded in the second set to tie the match at 1-1 by winning 25-21.
St. Peter dominated the third set 25-13, putting New Ulm on the edge of defeat, but the Eagles managed to survive by pulling off a 27-25 win, sending the match to a decisive fifth set.
It was a battle down to the last point and St. Peter was able to hold off New Ulm and win the set 17-15, and the match 3-2.
Grace Remmert led the Saints in kills with 16 and aces with four while also recording 22 assists to go with 11 digs, putting together another all-around great performance.
Kylee Horner, Lilly Ruffin and Dani Johnson each recorded nine kills with Johnson adding seven blocks and Ruffin adding three.
Libero McKenna Van Zee led the way in digs with 16 and McKenzie Pettis added 12 of her own.
Mallory Hartfiel matched Remmert in assists with 22 while adding nine digs.
St. Peter returns to action Monday, Oct. 11 when the team travels to Montgomery to take on Tri-City United with first serve at 7 p.m.