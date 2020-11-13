Th e Cleveland Clippers (2-4) have won the No. 3 seed in the eight-team Section 2A football playoffs and will host No. 6 New Ulm Cathedral (2-3) in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Other first-round match-ups Tuesday night feature No. 7 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (1-5) at No. 2 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (3-3), No. 8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (0-4) at No. 1 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-3), No. 5 Faribault Bethlehem Academy (2-4) at No. 4 United South Central (2-4).
The section semifinals will be Saturday, Nov. 21 at the high seeds. The winner of Cleveland and NUC will meet the winner of MVL and AC/GE.