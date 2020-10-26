St. Peter High School girls soccer team won the Big South Conference championship for the third year in a row, and eight Saints made the All-Conference Team.
They were honored for their efforts at the annual season-ending banquet Tuesday.
Four Saints earned all-conference: senior forward Emma Jones, sophomore forward Natalie Petersen, senior forward Maddie More 12 and senior defender Liz Mitchell.
Honorable-mention honors went to senior midfielder Ella Gilbertson, sophomore midfielder Adrianna Bixby, senior defender Vanessa Krueger and junior goalkeeper Katie Gurrola.
Gurrola allowed just five goals in 13 games with six shutouts. She finished with a record of 10-1-2 and a goals against average of 0.38. Seventh-grader goalkeeper Kylee Wendroth had a 1-0 record with one goal allowed. Eighth-grader Grace Dlouhy played 20 minutes in the nets allowing one goal.
The Saints also presented these team awards:
- MVP: Adrianna Bixby
- Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Jones
- Defensive Player of the Year: Vanessa Krueger
- Saints Award: Ella Gilbertson
- Best Positive Attitude: Ryenne Pettis
The letter winners are: seniors Jones, More, Krueger, Gilbertson, juniors Gurrola, sophomores Petersen, Bixby,
The Saints finished with a 11-1-2 overall record, 9-0-2 in the conference and a Section 2A semifinalist, losing to Southwest Christian 2-1.