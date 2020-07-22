LE SUEUR – The St. Peter town team erupted for 15 runs and 19 hits Tuesday night at Bruce Frank Field, defeating Le Sueur 15-5 for its fifth consecutive River Valley League win.
After a scoreless first inning, the Saints scored three runs in the second after a lead-off single by Austin Pinke, followed by three fielding errors. The Braves gained a 4-3 advantage in the third on five hits and two errors.
St. Peter regained the lead in the fourth as Tyson Sowder led off with a single, stole second, and scored on a single by Jovan Rodriguez. Billy Hanson, who previously was hit by a pitch, then scored on a single by Brad Morris to take a 5-4 lead.
Le Sueur knotted the score at 5-5 in the bottom half to end starter Owen Little’s day on the mound. Little lasted four and one-third innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts. Sam Carlson came in relief and got out of a jam with two runners on.
The Saints regained the lead for good in the fifth with four runs. Jeff Menk and Chet Olsen started the frame with consecutive walks and both scored on a triple by Andy Regner. Regner then scored on a single by Sam Wenner, who later scored on a fielding error for a 9-5 lead.
The Saints made the score 10-5 in the sixth as Pinke led off with a double and scored on a hit by Menk. Three more runs crossed home in the seventh as Wenner and Hanson started the frame with consecutive walks and both scored on a double by Rodriguez. Rodriguez then scored on a fielder’s choice. Wenner hit a one-out triple in the eighth but was injured sliding into third and was relieved by CJ Siewert, who then scored on a single by Rodriguez. The final run of the game crossed home in the ninth after Olsen singled and scored on a double by Andy Regner.
Carlson earned the win after two and two-thirds innings. Luke Regner threw two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth, while Walker Froehling tossed a scoreless ninth.
Wenner (3-5, 2 R, BB, 2B, 3B, RBI), Rodriguez (3-6, R, 2B, 4 RBI), Morris (3-6, 2B, RBI), and Pinke (3-6, 2 R, 2B) led the hit parade.
St. Peter (7-1 RVL) hosts defending state champion Jordan (6-1 RVL) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Field.