This season's St. Peter boys basketball team featured a talented group of eight seniors.
But their character was greater than their talent.
After No. 2 seeded Marshall (27-2) ended the No. 3 seeded Saints' season 87-59 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College, an emotional St. Peter head coach Sean Keating praised the seniors.
"It's hard to say goodbye to these seniors," Keating said. "I'm super proud of them for what they did for the program. They're unbelievable kids. We ran into a really good team in Marshall. But I love these guys for what they did for the program and how they conducted themselves on a daily basis. They're going to be really successful in life, and that's what really matters."
Their character showed by "doing whatever we asked them," Keating said. "They put in the work in the off season. They never stopped showing up. You had to kick them out of the gym after every practice. And for all the younger kids that come to our games, I think they were tremendous role models."
The Saints (19-9) will lose eight seniors, including four starters: center Wyatt Olson, forward Josh Johnson and guards Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Ethan Volk.
Also graduating are forward Carson Kennedy and guards Daniel Nadeau, Isse Noor and Mason Doherty.
What made Marshall tough?
"We knew they were good, but they came out on fire," Keating said. "They couldn't miss. No. 4 Noah Puetz [team-high 18 points] was just on another level tonight.
"We knew that playing at the AAA level was going to be tough. In the section we're in, Marshall is the No. 5 team in the state and East is the No. 2 team. We thought we'd have a better chance tonight. It just didn't work out."
In the other semifinal No. 1 seeded Mankato East (27-1) rolled over No. 4 seeded Hutchinson (15-13) 86-42, setting up the section final versus Marshall at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gustavus.
"If they play like that, it's going to be a heck of a game with East on Thursday," Keating said. "They've got a bunch of Division I and II athletes. Their athleticism really showed."
The Tigers' defense made it hard for St. Peter to score. "They make everything hard," Keating said.
The Saints took a 2-0 lead on a basket by Olson, who finished with a team-high 19 points, including 13 in the first half. But the Tigers took 5-2 lead and never lost it the rest of the way. Marshall led 47-25 at halftime.
Oeltjenbruns also scored in double figures for St. Peter with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Oeltjenbruns made three 3-pointers that brought the Saints closer to the Tigers.
Also for St. Peter, Johnson and junior point guard Ethan Grant scored 6 points each, Volk and sophomore forward Bennett Olson netted 5 points each, and Doherty made 3 points.
"I think we started the game OK," Keating said. "It's just our turnovers were a little uncharacteristic against their press. And before you know it, you're down 20. When you get down 20 to a team like Marshall, it's pretty much over at that point."
The Tigers increased their lead to as much as 34 points (67-33) with 12 minutes to go in the second half. But the Saints cut the lead to 22 points (75-53) with 5 minutes left, on a 3-point basket by Doherty in which the crowd erupted with applause.
"I love the way they played down the stretch and kept fighting," Keating said. "It was cool to get in all the seniors when Mason hit that shot. It was a special season."
St. Peter 25 34 59
Marshall 47 40 87
St. Peter
2FG 10-25 (40%)
3FG 9-28 (32%) (Oeltjenbruns 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Volk 1-2, Bennett Olson 1-3, Wyatt Olson 1-5)
FT 8-10 (80%)