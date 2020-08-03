A rain delay during the heat races caused havoc on the racing program Saturday night, but by feature time the track came around and there was some good fast racing action with over 120 cars on hand at Arlington Raceway.
A first lap red flag occurred when chaos happened in turn 4 when two cars collided in the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car class. Javen Ostermann from Courtland rolled several times and Nolan Herd of Arlington drove off the track to avoid Ostermann. Four cars were out of the race. When the race restarted, Zach Glaser of Cleveland was fast as he took the lead ahead of Justin Allen from Gaylord. Half way through the race, Bill Johnson from St. Peter who had been picking off positions one by one was challenging Glaser and finally by lap 9 he had the lead. With no more caution flags, it was clear sailing the remainder of the race as Johnson won again and Glaser finished second ahead of Neil Stevens of Bingham Lake.
Rookie Brett McConnell from Henderson found victory lane once again this year in the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Alan Lahr from Nicollet was the early leader buy after a first lap yellow flag, McConnell was able to get around Lahr to take the lead and remain the leader for the distance. Lahr held onto second and Alan Stocker from Good Thunder took third. Lexi Selly of St. Peter placed seventh.
Once again Cory Probst from Brewster was the car to beat in the IMCA Hobby feature as he took the lead on the 2nd lap and finished in first place with the 56M of Matt Olsen from Franklin trailing behind him for 2nd and Winthrop's Jed Trebelhorn taking third.
The Outlaw Hobby feature saw Dakota Robinson of Arlington take the lead from his 2nd row start and remain the leader to pick up another feature this year. There was a battle behind him between brothers Scott Oestreich of Belle Plaine and Mori Oestreich of Henderson for the first three laps, but Scott fell back in the field after a yellow flag on lap 4. Mori was able to maintain the 2nd position for the remainder of the race with Roger Jenniges following him to the checkered flag.
Nineteen cars were on the grid to start the IMCA Sport Modified feature, but only 10 took the checkered flag at the end. There was a first lap yellow flag when the 75 car of Jeff Lloyd from Le Center got a little crooked coming out of turn 4 and several cars got collected up in front of the flagstand. Once the race restarted, Tim Bergerson of Eagle Lake took the lead from his front row start and was fast but cars were sticking with him as the No. 53 of Vince Corbin of Silver Lake made attempts to get by him. Another yellow came out on lap 6 when the 35x of Chris Plamann from Hutchinson and No. 48 of Fuzzy Albrecht got together on the top of turn 1 resulting in both cars going into the pit area. On the restart, Bergerson was again leading but Eric Bassett of Mankato was on his tail and by the 10th lap he overtook him to remain the leader and pick up his first win of the year. Corbin got by Bergerson on the last lap to take 2nd and Bergerson took third ahead of Eric Larsen from Madison Lake.
The IMCA Stock Car feature saw 21 cars start the feature race. The pole sitter Jeff McCollum from Mankakto was the early leader leading for half of the race until the 92 of Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg took over the race after several yellow flags. Mackentun won the race with Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine taking second ahead of Taylor Willms from Willmar and Dan Eckblad of St. Peter taking fourth.
Dalton Magers from Redwood Falls led the IMCA Modified feature from start to finish to win the race. His first challenger Josh Ruby from Lakota, Iowa, moved up eight spots in the first two laps to challenge him but by lap 3 he had to battle with Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe to keep his second place. Hatlestad was able to get around Ruby when a restart occurred but he could not catch Magers as he went onto win the race. Hatlestad maintained the second spot and Ruby settled for third ahead of Dan Menk of Franklin. Ryan Bjerkeset of St. Peter took sixth.