St. Peter fell behind 21-0, but rallied to defeat St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 48-25 in a nonconference wrestling dual Thursday at St. Clair.
The Saints won six straight to take a 36-21 lead over the Cyclones. Winning by falls were Nakiye Mercado at 132 pounds, Harold Born at 138 and Kole Guth at 160. Wins by forfeit went to Nathan Fogal at 145, Brogan Hanson at 152 and Cole Filand at 170.
After the Cyclones won the next match at 182 by major decision to cut St. Peter's lead to 36-25. the Saints won the last two matches on a fall by Eli Kemper at 195 and a forfeit by Nathan Pettis at 285 for a 48-25 victory. There was a double forfeit at 220.
St. Clair/Loyola fell to 4-11,while St. Peter improved to 10-7.
St. Peter's next two meets are at home. The Saints (1-3 Big South Conference East Division) hosts a Big South triangular with New Ulm (12-5, 3-1) and St. James (0-12, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Friday, Thursday, Feb 18 and a nonconference dual with the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville Waldorf Pemberton Grizzlies (2-5) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.