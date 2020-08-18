With the postponement of football and volleyball until March, area high schools will not have as many athletic opportunities this fall, but there are still a number of sports offered. Those sports, though, will see some rule changes.
St. Peter has four fall sports: girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, boys and girls cross country, girls and boys soccer.
Tri-City United has five fall sports: girls and boys soccer, girls and boys cross country, girls and boys trap shooting, girls swimming and diving in partnership with Le Sueur-Henderson, and girls tennis in partnership with Cleveland.
LS-H offers three fall sports: girls tennis, girls and boys cross country, and girls swimming and diving in partnership with TCU.
Cleveland has two fall sports, both in partnership with other schools: TCU/Cleveland girls tennis and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys and girls cross country.
The number of weeks in the seasons have been reduced 20 percent, and the number of games have been cut 30 percent. Girls tennis matches, limited to 11 over nine weeks, can be played from Aug. 27 to Oct. 17. Boys and girls soccer can have 11 contests over 10 weeks from Aug. 27 to Oct. 24. Cross country is limited to seven meets over 10 weeks Aug. 27 to Oct. 24. Swimming lasts 11 weeks with 11 contests from Aug. 27 to Oct. 31.
Only in-conference dual meets are being played for the fall with the exception of swimming and diving due to no conference schedule. St. Peter swimming and diving primarily dropped invitationals and duals/triangulars with Mankato East, Mankato West and Faribault.
It has not been decided whether there will be section or state tournament play.
No spectators will be allowed for swimming and diving, due to Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education guidelines. Teams will be seated on separate sides of the pool.
"We're looking at potential live streaming opportunities, but it's a challenge given our setup and the nature of the sport with multiple lanes and no identifying features, such as numbers for swimmers," St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said.
"We're limited to 250 within outdoor events and looking at requiring masks outdoors. We are planning on families only at this time, particularly for soccer. The current plan, which is subject to change, is that students will be issued a certain number of tickets for parents/families to allow them entry into contests at Floyd B. Johnson stadium and other conference events. We will not be able to have walk up fans at the stadium for soccer. We are installing a live streaming camera at the stadium to allow for families to watch games. It is the same program and camera installed in our gymnasium. This is run through the NFHS Network."
Tennis families will not be allowed into the tennis courts, but have to sit outside, and the bleachers will be removed so they'll need to bring their own seating.
For cross country meets, which are limited to two or three teams, fans will need to be spaced throughout the course, and only one team will compete at a time. For example, St. Peter will run the course, clear the course, and then Fairmont would come run the same course. No more than 25 participants may be on the start line. Entries by teams for triangular is 8 or less, and for dual is 12 or less.
COVID-19 rules require coaches and meet personnel to be masked at all times. Athletes will be masked when not directly competing or practicing. Locker room use will be limited to 25 students in a given pod for practices and games. There will be limited physical contact between players and with coaches such as high fives. This is in addition to a number of cleaning and disinfecting practices coaches and custodial staff will utilize to minimize any potential transmission.
Soccer balls are required to be sanitized in before and after practices, pregame, at halftime, and post game. This is the home team’s responsibility.
Despite the special guidelines for games, Paula said he is encouraged that athletes have been given the chance to compete.
"It's now up to communities, schools, students, parents, teachers to keep doing what we can to minimize exposure so our COVID numbers continue to allow us to participate and compete," Paula said. "I feel for the fans and not being able to watch their students compete in person in some events. I feel for the students who have been impacted and lost games and seasons and coaches and directors not able to work with their students.
"We want to be able to provide opportunities for kids and use our activities as extensions of the classroom. Fortunately we have incredibly resilient students, and we will make the most of the situation presented to us."
St. Peter schedules are at www.thebigsouthconference.org website. LS-H and TCU are at www.mnriverconference.org Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country is at valleyconf.org