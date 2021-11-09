Twenty-one St. Peter Saints will compete in the Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-12.
Swimming is at Rochester Recreation Center, with preliminaries on Wednesday and finals on Friday. The top 16 qualify for finals. The top 8 make the championship finals, and 9-16 make the consolation finals.
The Saints currently have girls ranked in the top 16 in nine of the meet's 11 events.
None of St. Peter’s swimmers have met the state cut times going into the section. That’s their best chance to make state, along with placing in the top two in each swimming event and the top four in diving.
The Saints are tapering for the section, meaning they’re reducing training in the days just before the section to reach their peak at that meet.
St. Peter sophomore Hannah Denzer enter the section meet ranking first in two events, the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, the second of which she has a 12 second lead over the section's second place entrant.
5:26.78 500 Freestyle-Hannah Denzer; 5:29.35 has to drop 2.57 seconds from seed time
1:58.00 200 Freestyle-Hannah Denzer; 2:01.69 has to drop 3.69 seconds from seed time
1:41.61 200 Free Relay State Cut; 1:48.28 has to drop 7.33 seconds from seed time
1:00.02 100 Butterfly-Anna Boomgaarden; 1:08.08 has to drop 8.08 seconds from seed time
1:00.54 100 Backstroke-Jaiden Landsom; 1:07.01 has to drop 6.57 seconds from seed time
1:00.81 100 Backstroke-Olivia Denzer; 1:06.82 has to drop 6.01 seconds from seed time
Section 1A is highly competitive with these 10 teams: Albert Lea, Austin/Pacelli, Faribault/Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf/Bethlehem Academy; Mankato East/Immanuel Lutheran/Mankato Loyola; Mankato West; Red Wing; New Prague; St. Peter; Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson; and Winona/Cotter.