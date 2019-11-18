With Waconia coming to town on Thursday, the Minnesota River girls hockey team had a chance to get off to a 4-0 start, but the Wildcats scored three first-period goals en route to a 3-1 final.
“The first period, they just totally dominated,” said head coach Tom Blaido. “We didn’t come out prepared for their speed. One goal was a solid goal, and with the other two, we were just out of position, and that made it easy for them.”
With two seconds left in the third period, the Bulldogs prevented a shutout when Keely Olness slid in a shot from just in front of the net. She was assisted by Ella Boomgaarden and Sophia Doherty.
Blaido thought the Bulldogs were riding high after their 2-1 Tuesday overtime road win over Litchfield, and that contributed their downfall. The Wildcats’ goals came in five-minute intervals after the first puck drop. They outshot Minnesota River 13-1 in the first frame, but the Bulldogs modified their defense at the break.
“They took charge, so we did have to make some adjustments,” Blaido said. “The girls identified they were playing a speed team, so they would have to play their positions, and they picked up on that. They started to close the open lanes. We had to make sure our wings were plugging up the high slot area, and we kept someone at the net by the back pipe area to keep them from sneaking in.”
But while the Bulldogs upped their game defensively, they still weren’t connecting on their passes, Blaido said. Overall, Waconia outshot them 33-17 even though the Wildcats’ eight minutes of penalties was twice as many as served by the Bulldogs. All goals were at equal strength. Goalie Madison Kisor took the loss.
Minnesota River 2, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Tuesday’s matchup against a fast skating, hard forechecking Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Litchfield’s ice featured two undefeated teams.
“We knew they would be a little faster and stronger than our first two opponents, but we weren’t sure how long it was going to take for our girls to adjust to the faster pace,” Blaido said. “I thought we spent the better part of the first period feeling kind of shell shocked. Our break was a bit slow and our passes were late.”
But the Bulldogs survived the first period storm with a 0-0 tie. That gave assistant coach Dave Swanberg a chance to settle the team down at the break, Blaido said.
“We were able to convince the girls that the game was moving a little faster, so we needed to pick our heads up and make better reads. Once they did, I think mentally the game slowed down for them.”
The teams each had one second-period goal. The Dragons scored first at the 3:47 mark on a five-on-three power play when their Emma DeWolf grabbed a rebound and slid it under Kisor.
“Madi was unreal in net tonight,” Blaido said. “She kept us in the game during the first period and only let in one goal on a five-on-three in the second, which is really hard to blame her for. They just brought more people to the net than we had bodies to stop. Other than that, Madi was a wall that L/DC just had no answer for.”
Later in the second, the Bulldogs scored when junior captain Nicole McCabe grabbed a pass from freshman Lucy Kleschult. McCabe used her speed to create a one-on-one situation, bringing the puck across the high slot and scoring on a super-fast high wrister to knot the game 1-1.
After a scoreless hard fought and physical third period, the game went into an 8-minute overtime. The Bulldogs were flagged for a 5-minute checking-from-behind major penalty shortly after its start.
“I felt we were in trouble,” Blaido said. “We only had 8 minutes in the period, and we were going to have to play most of it shorthanded and try to figure out a way to keep L/DC from scoring.”
But at the 4:02 mark, Olness and Anna Pavlo forechecked the Dragons hard as they tried to break their own zone allowing Olness to intercept a pass and attack their net from the left side. Olness got off a solid shot but was denied, and the puck bounced back to her while behind the net.
But reacting quickly, Olness centered the puck to a charging Pavlo, who scored the shorthanded game winner.
“This was a fun game to watch, even though it didn’t have a lot of scoring,” Blaido said. “It was a game of back and forth hockey that had speed, physical play and lots of scoring opportunities, the kind of game you just walk away from saying to yourself, ‘that was a good game.’”
The game puck was presented to Kisor for her play in net. She ended the night with 57 saves.
“Hockey is a team sport, and it takes everyone to win a game,” Blaido said, “but when you get a goalie who shuts down the other team like Madi did tonight and you have the offensive talent like this team has, good things are bound to happen.”
The Bulldogs put 33 shots on goal. They were sentenced to serve 18 minutes and had two major penalties. The Dragons were penalized four times for eight minutes.
Minnesota River 9, Morris Area/Benson Area 1
“I felt this was a game we pretty much controlled from start to finish,” Blaido said. “We were a bigger, faster team, and it showed whenever there was a race for the puck or a ‘scrum’ in front of the net. It just seemed our girls were consistently the winners of those battles.”
The Bulldogs outshot the Storm in Benson 54-9. Creating numerous forced turnovers, McCabe was a one-person wrecking crew. She scored a hat trick plus one and assisted Olness for the game’s first goal, which came just 59 second in.
“Those are just unheard-of numbers that you rarely get to see,” Blaido said.
Adrianna Bixby also scored a goal for a 3-1 Bulldog advantage at the first intermission.
“We started out slowly through the first period but found our rhythm as the game progressed,” said assistant coach Madison Bergren. “The girls started lifting their heads and connecting on passes.”
With an Emma Seaver score, the Bulldogs led 6-1 after period 2. Boomgaarden and Tayha McKinney scored the final two goals in the decisive triumph.
Makenna Mueller assisted McCabe twice. Seaver assisted Bixby, and Olness helped with Seaver’s score and two McCabe scores. Elle Davis assisted McKinney.
“Our timing seems to be improving as we are connecting on more of our passes. This is evident in the number of assists on goals we had,” Blaido said. “It’s pretty scary stuff if you’re on the opposing team.”
The Bulldogs will be preparing for a difficult stretch over the next two weeks, including host Faribault on Saturday followed by visiting Windom on Tuesday, visiting New Ulm on Thursday and then a trip to Luverne on Saturday, Nov. 23.
“We know the games are going to get tougher from here, so we’ll need to keep working together to improve and everything should take care of itself,” Olness said. “We are expecting some close games the next two weeks that will take a little be of an adjustment as the games should be a little faster.”
McCabe agreed.
“We’ll need to identify our outlets faster, close the gaps quicker and get our shots off faster. We’ve gotten off to a good start to the season, which is a real confidence booster, but we have to build from there. Our early season game jitters should be over, but we’ll need to maintain a mental edge if we want to be successful.”