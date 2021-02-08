DF_SPX_9991-Rooney-768x512.jpg

Gustavus Adolphus College senior Taylor Rooney of Andover has been selected MIAC Track Athlete of the Week for his performance at Bethel on Saturday. Rooney had a pair of record-breaking performances in the dual meet. He won the 60-meter hurdles with a school record time of 7.87, which ranks first in NCAA Division III and is the fifth fastest time in DIII history. He also won the 200-meter in 22.69, which ranks first in the MIAC and 12th in Division III. His second school record-setting performance was in the high jump with a leap of 6-9, which ranks first in Division III. (Photo courtesy of David Faulkner, SPX Sports.)

 David Faulkner - SPX SPORTS

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

