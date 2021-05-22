Cleveland softball team ran into the toughest team and pitcher in the Valley Conference Thursday.
In a game in which the Clippers could have tied for the conference championship, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial clinched sole possession of the league title with an 11-0 victory over Cleveland.
LCWM hard-throwing left-handed pitcher Jacie Schultz struck out 16 in throwing a one-hitter with one walk for the Knights who finished 7-0 in the conference and upped to 15-1 overall.
Pitcher Emily Kern had the lone hit for the Clippers and went the distance in the circle. She allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on 14 hits, five walks and three strikeouts.
The final Cleveland home game dropped the Clippers to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the conference with two regular season road games remaining at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman at Truman and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's.
The entire Section 2A playoffs will be played at Caswell Park in North Mankato beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 and continuing 5 p.m. June 3, noon June 5, 5 p.m. June 8 and 5 p.m. June 10.
Cleveland 14, Sibley East 4
The Clippers battered Sibley East 13-4 in five innings with 17 hits on Thursday at Cleveland.
Brianna Connor led the attack with a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four doubles and four RBIs.
Kacey Karels went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Grayce Korteum went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.
Nicole McCabe went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Kern went 2-for-4 with three runs.
Halle McCabe batted 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Cassandra Connor hit 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Ziebarth finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run.
Kern pitched a three-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts for the victory.
Cleveland 10, JWP 9
The Clippers survived in a a home game that went nine innings on May 11, thanks three hits and a run in the bottom of the ninth. Macey Ziebarth singled and stole second. Halley McCabe and Kern reached on back-to singles that drove in Ziebarth with the game-winning run.
Kern led Cleveland in hitting, going 4-for-6 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Ziebarth finished 3-for-6 with two runs. Harley Connor batted 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Halle McCabe went 2-for-6 with a run. Cassandra Connor homered in going 1-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Nicole McCabe, Brianna Connor and Grayce Kortuem each had a hit.
Kern went the distance at pitcher, allowing eight hits and six walks while striking out five.