Tuesday night, the St. Peter wrestling team played host to the Glencoe/Lester Prairie Panthers and the Mankato West Scarlets in a home triangular. Over the course of the two duals, the Saints recorded a total of nine fall victories, defeating the Panthers 50-19 before handling the Scarlets 67-12.
In the win over G/LP, Brock Guth (106) opened the dual with a fall at 3:00 and Charlie Born (120) picked up the second match win with a fall at 3:18.
Evan Walter (132) picked up a fall at 2:31 followed by Nakiye Mercado (138) earning a fall at 2:26 in the following match.
Brogan Hanson (160) and Leighton Robb (195) both earned falls against the Panthers at 3:46 and 1:36, respectively.
The Scarlets were forced to take five forfeits in the dual with the Saints, which set the table for St. Peter to run away with the competition. Born picked up his second fall of the night at 2:24 while Cole Filand (170) won via fall at 1:02 and Connor Travaille (285) earned a fall just 28 seconds into his match.
The Saints return to action Thursday, Jan. 20, when they make the trip to Fairmont to battle the Cardinals in a dual beginning at 6 p.m.
St. Peter (STPE) 50.0, Glencoe/Lester Prairie (GLP) 19.0
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Brayden Linsmeier (GLP) (Fall 3:00)
113: Brody Ruschmeier (GLP) over Alex Dlouhy (STPE) (Dec 9-5)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Jackson Wischnack (GLP) (Fall 3:18)
126: Kyle Hagen (GLP) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 7-6)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Dylan Bargmann (GLP) (Fall 2:31)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Miguel Arandia (GLP) (Fall 2:26)
145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Dawson Varpness (GLP) (MD 11-0)
152: Carter Ruschmeier (GLP) over Harold Born (STPE) (MD 11-3)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Jace Cacka (GLP) (Fall 3:46)
170: Keegan Lemke (GLP) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 6-2)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Jack Cacka (GLP) (MD 17-4)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Dane Petersen (GLP) (Fall 1:36)
220: Riley Butcher (GLP) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (Fall 3:46)
285: Connor Travaille (STPE) over (GLP) (For.)
St. Peter (STPE) 67.0, Mankato West (MAWE) 12.0
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Robert Wicks (MAWE) (Dec 9-3)
113: Alex Dlouhy (STPE) over (MAWE) (For.)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Soren Ehmke (MAWE) (Fall 2:24)
126: Deontre Torres (STPE) over (MAWE) (For.)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over (MAWE) (For.)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Stihl Koberoski (MAWE) (TF 15-0 0:00)
145: Brody Koberoski (MAWE) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 4:02)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over Nolan Krzmarzick (MAWE) (TF 16-0 0:00)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over (MAWE) (For.)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Anthony Enrico (MAWE) (Fall 1:02)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over (MAWE) (For.)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (MAWE) (For.)
220: Joshua Allen (MAWE) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (Fall 1:36)
285: Connor Travaille (STPE) over Trenton Fontaine (MAWE) (Fall 0:28)