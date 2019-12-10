Mankato West swept all four individual events en route to a first-place finish in the Mankato Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday.
West recorded a combined team score of 141.575 ahead of the host Mankato East Cougars' 135.675. New Ulm (Public, Cathedral and MVL combined) was third with 135.200, while St. Peter finished fourth with a team score of 128.000.
Faribault was fifth at 120.775 and Waseca sixth at 119.550.
West's four-gymnast teams won combined scores in all four events: 36.125 on the vault; 34.775 on the bars; 34.650 and the beam; and 36.025 in the floor exercise. St. Peter was fourth in all four: 34.125 on the vault; 31.200 on the bars; 34.650 on the beam; and 32.500 in the floor exercise.
West's Taryn Sellner earned top all-around honors with an individual score of 36.700 from the four events. She won the beams with a score of 9.200 and the floor exercise at 9.425.
New Ulm's Kayla Goblirsch won the other two individual events, taking the vault at 9.275 and the bars at 8.950.
St. Peter's Belle Edmonds was the top local gymnast with an all-round score of 31.900. Her vault score of 8.975 was good enough for sixth place, the top Saints individual finish. Edmonds also scored an 8.075 on the bars (10th), a 6.550 on the beam, and an 8.300 in the floor event.
Anna Klatt of St. Peter scored an all-round total of 30.800 as the only other Saints gymnast to participate in all four events. She scored an 8.425 on the vault, a 6.650 on the bars, a 6.850 on the beam, and a 7.875 on the floor.
Among other St. Peter individuals, Makayla Moline finished 8th on the bars with a score of 8.175. She also recorded the Saints' best score on the beam with an 8.000, and scored a 7.025 on the floor.
Audrey Kennedy participated in three events: a 7.750 score on the bars, 7.350 on the beam, and a 7.850 on the floor.
Hannah Brenke scored an 8.375 on the vault and a 7.325 on the beam.
Lauren Feder participated only on the vault, scoring an 8.100.