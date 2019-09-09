Wide-eyed and a little restrained, Cleveland’s McKenna Robb is as sweet and gentle as any high school senior you will meet.
But give her the opportunity on a volleyball court, and she will chew up your bones and spit them out.
Intimidating both on the attack and as a defender, Robb recorded both her 1000th career dig and her 1000th career kill on Saturday during the annual Waterville tournament.
“She works very hard,” said her head coach Bree Meyer. “She’s very dedicated. Sally (assistant coach Sally Kortuem) told me that she left the football game last night in the third quarter, so she would be rested up for today. She runs and trains year round. She’s just physically strong and mentally strong.”
All that and modesty too make her an excellent example, Meyer said.
“She’s very humble, a great role model for everyone in the volleyball program.”
Going into the Saturday tournament, Robb, who is listed at 5-foot, 9.5 inches, needed just nine digs and 35 kills to reach the milestones. After the Clippers beat Saint Clair 2-0, she made her 1000th dig against Minnesota Valley Lutheran. The 1000th kill came two matches later when the Clippers faced Tri-City United.
“I put a lot of work into it, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates,” Robb said. “It all starts with the pass and the set.”
As a freshman, Robb competed in her first varsity game in 2016, the season-opener against host New Ulm Cathedral. Back then, 1000 of any stat wasn’t on her radar.
“I was more focused on being a team player, which I still am, but as I got more and more kills, I thought I can actually reach those.”
Since an ace tip is recorded as a kill too, Robb said that being savvy at the net was key to reaching 1000 kills.
“Being smart, placing the ball, but again, I put a lot of time and effort in my hitting since I can remember. I go against my garage. I work on thumbs down, thumbs away, that kind of stuff. Even digging…I hit the ball in my garage, and it bounces back, and I dig it up and continue.”
Parents Jeff and Suzie know her at-home practices all too well.
“You should see our garage door,” said Suzie. “It’s all full of dents.”
While hitting and digging are on the opposite ends of the volleyball spectrum, Robb typically never sits out in a game, at least while it is still competitive.
“Since I play all the way around, it keeps me more focused. I get tired, but I run a lot so I can build up endurance.”
Robb ended the tournament with 77 kills and 44 digs as well as 12 blocks and six service aces. The only other Clipper to reach the 1000-kill milestone was Taylor Holicky, who finished her career in 2014 with 1110. No past Clipper had 1000 digs.
Defeating St. Clair 25-13, 25-22 and MVL 25-21, 25-17 but losing to Grand Meadow 23-25, 20-25, Nova Classical Academy 23-25, 15-25, WEM 16-25, 15-25, and TCU 21-25, 25-22, the Clippers placed fifth in the seven-team tourney.
Taylin Gosch had 92 set assists and 22 digs. Emily Kern had 15 blocks, 19 kills, nine service aces and 11 digs.
Cleveland 4-5 (1-0 in the Valley Conference) hosts Martin County West on Tuesday.