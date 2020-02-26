Stepping up from Class AA to AAA this season, the No 5 seeded St. Peter girls basketball team didn't look out of place Wednesday in upsetting No. 4 seeded Hutchinson 59-47 in the first round of the Section 2AAA tournament.
Playing in a bigger school class "is obviously different because every one of their players can score if you leave them open," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "So we had to be very diligent in not letting them get open shots. And we did for the most part, but there were a few instances where we didn't match up and gave up a wide open 3.
"If we would have cleaned that up, I would have been happier, but I'm proud of how hard the girls played. They played smart, and they didn't panic under the pressure like the last time we played Hutch."
Senior 5-11 forward Sarah Conlon, who scored a team-high 17 points, also liked how the Saints kept their composure under the pressure of the playoffs.
"I'm proud of the way we came out, especially when the bad things happened," Conlon said. "We didn't shake our heads or give up. We just kept working hard and kept trying to stay composed.
"When things get loud and fast, we always play fast and out of control. Not playing out of control was the biggest key to our game. That led to getting open shots and hitting shots by taking our time."
The Saints (20-5) basically beat the Tigers (19-8) with defense. St. Peter took a 22-14 lead at halftime against a team that averaged 65.3 points per game.
Defense has been a strength for St. Peter this season, giving up just 46.2 points per game.
The Saints gained big game experience last season in winning the Section 2AA championship and making state.
"We have that pressure game experience with big and loud crowds," Southworth said.
Conlon agreed that "the experience from last year definitely helped us tonight."
In addition to scoring 15 points, St. Peter 5-11 forward Morgan Kelly led the Saints in three categories: five assists, three steals and three blocks.
Kelly, who defended 6-3 center Morgan Ellis, "did a good job of driving from the perimeter when that girl was guarding her," Southworth said. "She's [Ellis] got length, and she effected a lot of shots."
St. Peter point guard Josie Wiebusch also scored in double figures with 13 points and led the Saints with seven rebounds.
Southworth scouted Hutchinson well and had a plan to shut down the Tigers, who had defeated the Saints earlier this season 54-42.
"We were just playing man defense and trying not to give them any open shots and making them take contested lay-ups," Southworth said. "They like to drive and dump it to their posts. Our girls did a pretty good job with that game plan."
Conlon said, "Bob did a really god job of scouting all of their offensive sets, so we had code names for a couple of them. Otherwise it was just great communication and not giving up."
The Tigers had a slight size advantage, so that's why Abby Maloney played a lot more, Conlon said of the 5-11 eighth-grade center. "She's taller, so throwing her in the mix didn't give them an advantage having me, Morgan and Abby in there, they really didn't have a six advantage."
Offensively the Saints did a good job of passing the ball inside, outscoring the Tigers 30-18 in the paint.
"We got some layups to the basket, and that helps your percentage," Southworth said.
The Saints also out shot the Tigers from the field (50 to 30 percent) and from the free-throw line (75 to 40 percent) and won the battle of the boards 35-30.
Southworth will return to his old stomping grounds in the section semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 seeded Marshall at Gustavus Adolphus College. He played on three NCAA Division III qualifying teams as a guard for the Gusties and he also starred as a quarterback.
"I get to coach on the floor that I played on," Southworth said. "It's going to be fun to play at Gustavus. The girls go there a lot to watch games. We don't get to play there. It will be fun to get on the floor and actually play a real game. In our old section we always played at MSU."
Marshall (26-0) eliminated No 8 seeded New Ulm 78-38 in the quarterfinals. Marshall defeated St. Peter 64-45 early in the season. The second semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. will feature No. 2 Waconia (17-10) and No. 3 Mankato West (20-7).
Marshall is very experienced, too, Southworth said. "They went to state last year in 3AAA. They're the 1 seed, but any of these top five seeds can win on any given night."
Conlon smiled as she said, "It felt good that we upset them [Hutchinson]. Hopefully we can do the same to Marshall. If we continue to work hard and have good energy, we can beat anybody."
The championship game also will be at Gustavus at 7 p.m. March 5.