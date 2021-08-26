COACHES
Bill Stuewe, 16 years; Ryan Timmerman, 2nd year.
KEY PLAYERS
Letter winners Will Nelsen, Connor Snow, Corbin Herron, Callum Harmes and Luke Banks.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Yahye Ahmed, is a senior with Track distance running experience. When he gets a few races in he should look to compete at the varsity level.
MOVED ON
Shea Hildebrandt, Liam Engelhardt, Parker Rienhardt Cole Filand and Noah Spessard.
2020 RECAP
The Saints placed 4th in the arge school side of Big South Conference out of 5 teams.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
The team is looking to improve in times and team places from last season. We did not have any seniors last year, cross country is a sport of experience and usually older runners have an advantage when it comes to racing and training.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Last year’s season was unique because of all the COVID restrictions which limited the number of total meets and how many runners could be at our meets. With a more normal season approaching it will be good for the team to get a full season and really experience the sport. This includes big invitational meets and a regular conference meet. Our conference meet has 12 teams and we compete and 2 big invitationals both, will have 20 teams or more.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 — Athletes so far
5 — Freshman
3 — Eighth graders/Sophomores/Seniors
1 — Seventh grader/Junior