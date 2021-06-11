Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STORMS WILL AFFECT FARIBAULT...NORTHEASTERN MARTIN... BLUE EARTH AND SOUTHEASTERN NICOLLET COUNTIES... At 915 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to near Iowa Lake. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth, Lake Crystal, Eagle Lake, Mapleton, Winnebago, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Minnesota Lake, Elmore and Courtland.