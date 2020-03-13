The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Presidents' Council has voted Friday to cancel the 2020 conference regular season and postseason championships for spring-sports through the remainder of the academic year, effective immediately.
The cancellation effects 13 member schools, including Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and St. Olaf and Carleton colleges in Northfield.
St. Olaf and Carleton extended spring breaks by one week to Monday, April 6.
The decision was based on the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, following the lead of the NCAA canceling spring-sport championships and many other conferences canceling their spring seasons.
Each MIAC institution will make independent decisions regarding spring non-conference competition. The MIAC is working with the NCAA regarding eligibility for all student-athletes affected by the nationwide health pandemic.
"The MIAC shares in the disappointment that this difficult decision will bring to student-athletes, families, coaches, and fans; however, the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, athletic staff, and campus communities, it is no longer feasible for conference athletic activities to continue at this time," a release Friday stated.
NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships on Thursday.
The immediate impact on student-athletes includes individuals who qualified for the Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as well as the Swimming & Diving Championships, originally scheduled for March 18-21 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The NCAA’s decision also impacts postseason play for MIAC baseball, softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis teams.
The NCGA, the governing body for Division III gymnastics, also cancelled its national championship, which was scheduled for March 28 in Ithica, N.Y.
In addition, Bethany College in Mankato decided Thursday to implement a one-week extension of spring break. During this one-week break extension, the campus is closing to all students. No classes, activities, athletic or drama practices, seminars, meetings, or any other events can take place on the Bethany campus during this time.