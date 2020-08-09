Gustavus Gymnastics team

Gustavus gymnastics make the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Scholastic Honor Roll. (Courtesy of Gustavus Sports Information)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced Wednesday its Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.

Sixteen Gusties received WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll recognition for the 2019-20 season. Over 50 percent of the student-athletes competing in the conference achieved a 3.00 grade point average or better (on a 4.00 scale) and were named to the honor roll.

Individuals named to the Scholastic Honor Roll receive a certificate. Student-athletes from Gustavus include:

Grace Arnold

Kaytlyn Brenneman

Annie Corbett

Leah Dargis

Emma Esteb

Maria Flores-Marquez

Annie Gladitsch

Ashley Goeltl

Leah Heilig

Brooke Merila

Sophia Nelson

Sophie Redding

Lauren Smith

Alyssa Teper

Samantha Tonjes

McKenna Zelenka

