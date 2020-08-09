MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced Wednesday its Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
Sixteen Gusties received WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll recognition for the 2019-20 season. Over 50 percent of the student-athletes competing in the conference achieved a 3.00 grade point average or better (on a 4.00 scale) and were named to the honor roll.
Individuals named to the Scholastic Honor Roll receive a certificate. Student-athletes from Gustavus include:
Grace Arnold
Kaytlyn Brenneman
Annie Corbett
Leah Dargis
Emma Esteb
Maria Flores-Marquez
Annie Gladitsch
Ashley Goeltl
Leah Heilig
Brooke Merila
Sophia Nelson
Sophie Redding
Lauren Smith
Alyssa Teper
Samantha Tonjes
McKenna Zelenka