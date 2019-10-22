The No. 5 seeded St. Peter football team made a game of it in the first half, leading No. 4 seeded Mankato East 14-13 late in the second quarter in the first round of the Section 2AAAA tournament Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
But the Cougars took a 20-14 halftime and scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to end St. Peter's season 36-14.
The Saints and the Cougars both scored on their first possession.
St. Peter senior quarterback Wyatt Olson completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ethan Volk to give the Saints a 6-0 lead with 8:53 to play in the first quarter.
East answered with a 41-yard for touchdown by senior running back Wesley Miller to take a 7-6 lead at 5:15 of the first quarter.
The Cougars upped their lead to 13-6 midway through the second quarter on the second touchdown run by Miller who went over from 4 yards out at 4:54 of the second quarter.
The Saints took a 14-13 lead on a an 8-yard pass from Olson to sophomore wide receiver Ethan Grant and a 2-point run by Olson with 1:59 to play in the first half.
But the Cougars drove down the field and connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Eggert to wide receiver Grant Hermer with 7 seconds left in the half to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room.
Miller scored his third straight touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:46 to play in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 26-14 lead.
The Cougars upped their lead to 33-14 on a 48-yard run by Ethan Sundermeyer with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Muse Abdi kicked a 37-yard field goal with 1:48 to play to finish off the scoring 36-14.
A number of St. Peter seniors played strong in their final game.
Middle linebacker/offensive lineman Ryan Wilmes led with 14 tackles.
Defensive end/offensive center Carson Kennedy made seven tackles.
Running back/linebacker Michael Connor had six tackles and a quarterback sack, rushed 14 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for 7 yards.
Defensive tackle Eli Hunt had two quarterback sacks.
Tackle Logan Reese and linebacker/tight end Wareke Gillette had five tackles each.
Wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Volk led the Saints with seven catches for 127 yards and one touchdown and ran back a kick for 14 yards.
Quarterback Wyatt Olson, who is heading to Bemidji State University to play basketball, completed 17 of 33 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Tight end/defensive back Josh Johnson made three tackles and caught two passes for 52 yards.
Defensive back Kai Anderson had four tackles.
Wide receiver/defensive back Jack Harvey had one tackle and one reception for 2 yards.
Others with receptions included Grant with two catches for 15 yards and two tackles, Carter Wendroth two for 17 yards and one tackle and Vinny Guappone one catch for 5 yards.
Jamarion Robinson had two kickoff returns for 23 yards and made three tackles. Ryan Sandland ran back one kick for 9 yards and had five tackles, and safety Nathan Fogal had one return for 2 yards and four tackles.
Connor Travaille also had five tackles. Zach Hermanson had one tackle.
The Saints (3-6) faced an uphill battle all season, moving up a class from Section 3AAA because of increased enrollment.
East (5-4) plays at No. 1 state-ranked Hutchinson (8-0), which had a bye in the first round, at 3 p.m. Saturday.