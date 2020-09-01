Having just come back from a 7-0 win against the River Valley Wildcats last Thursday, the St. Peter Saints felt confident coming into Monday’s match. However, Coach Aaron Rothenberger said the team faced a few challenges not encountered last Thursday.
“River Valley changed their doubles line-up a little bit, and I thought that line-up was more aggressive, and they seemed to play better than they did when we played them on Thursday.”
Rothenberger felt the Saints doubles teams played well, but also “felt we let lot of opportunities slip away. We’re not going to get a lot of opportunities like that with other teams in our conference. We have to do a better job of finishing out game points.”
For singles, Rothenberger reflected on that Rhyan Homgren, No. 3, last week against River Valley had a tough match. Monday, though, “she was hitting better, got more shots in, more serves in and that helped her win a lot easier.”
For Maddie Kamm, No. 4, though, it was almost the reverse, Rothenberger noted: “She was playing against a person who improved from last Thursday to today. Her opponent was more consistent than from last week. (Kamm) had a difficult game; she came back in the first set and won in a tie-breaker, and then she kind of slipped away in the second set, but then in came back in the tie-breaker in the third set. She has strong athletic ability and that helped her with some crucial points.”
The Saints play Waseca for a second time this season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at SPHS courts .
Rothenberger said of this match, “I suspect they’ve got some things figured out from last week to this week. I think they have a No. 2 doubles player back that was missing last week. I would expect a tough battle again, and, hopefully, we are a definite, improved team from today to Thursday.”
St. Peter 7, River Valley 0
Singles
1. Amelia Hildebrandt (10), SP, def. Brooklyn Moldan (11) 6-2, 6-1
2. Annika Southworth (8), SP, def. Kaydince Thoms (11) 6-2, 6-4
3. Rhyan Holmgren (9), SP, def. Kierra Lafferty (9) 6-2, 6-3
4. Maddie Kamm (9), SP, def. Taylor Berkner (7) 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-7
Doubles
1, Lizzy Orth (12)-Emily Salfer (12), SP, def. Megan Stevens (12)- Alexis Garza (11) 6-4, 6-1
2. Josie Wiebusch (11)-Jayna Matejcek (12), SP, def. Erika Lozano (11)-Sydne Wahl (11) 6-2, 6-4
3. Molly Voeltz (11)-Macy Weller (10),SP, def. Presley Dockter (10)-Maya Nelson (11) 6-1, 6-3