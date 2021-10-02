Wet field conditions at Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field/Track slowed the pace of play as the St. Peter girls soccer team hosted the Marshall Tigers Saturday morning. A pair of first-half goals from the Saints powered them to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Tigers, and St. Peter kept the pressure up throughout the rest of the day.
"I thought we did really well today," said junior midfielder Adrianna Bixby. "We came out and had some fun as a team. We could have had a little more energy at the start, but we got it together as the game went on."
The first goal came just over three minutes into the match as Grace Dlouhy streaked down the left side of the field through a series of defenders before getting to the back line and reversing course and crushing a shot past the keeper and into the far side of the net.
The Saints continued to keep the pressure on the Tigers and with 6:27 to go in the half, Dlouhy was sandwiched between a pair of defenders just outside the box, drawing a foul.
On the free kick, Piper Ruble hooked a shot around the defensive wall and past the goalkeeper to give St. Peter a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, strong play from Adrianna Bixby and Audra Bixby in the middle of the field kept Marshall from getting any kind of prolonged pressure. The few times that the Tigers did get into the Saints box, they weren't able to get clean looks and goalkeeper Katie Gurrola was able to handle them with ease.
"I knew I had to step it up as we lost a lot of our seniors last year," said Adrianna Bixby. "I'm still working on confidence with shooting, but I've grown a lot."
Dlouhy continued to put pressure on Marshall for the remainder of the match with a shot that hit just high on the crossbar and another that hit the right post, but the two first half goals were all that were necessary to get the win.
Adrianna noted, "If we are all just working together and marking our players in the middle, we can help the back a lot."
With the win, the Saints improve to 7-5-1 (7-2-1 in conference) on the season.
Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Peter will return to the pitch when the team hosts Kasson-Mantorville with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.