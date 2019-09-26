St. Peter boys soccer team completed a season sweep of the host Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial/St. Clair Crusaders 2-0 on Thursday.
The Saints previously defeated the Crusaders 3-2 on Sept. 3.
Junior midfielder Logan Moe led the Saints' attack with a goal and an assist.
Junior midfielder Kelson Lund scored the first goal of the game midway through the first half, assisted by Moe. It was Lund's first varsity goal.
Moe then scored on a penalty kick early in the second half.
"We played a different formation and the boys played well," St. Peter co-head coach George Schoenborn said. "We spread it out a little bit with a 4-3-3, where normally it's a 4-4-2. This way we had three guys across the front. And they passed really well and did a nice job of picking up on it.
"Defensely (goaltender) Jaiden Neubauer had some pretty nice saves with a shutout. Our defensive back (Harry Dean, Zach Taylor, AJ Bosacker and Lund) did a really nice job. They had a couple of decent shots on goal; otherwise it wasn't a bad night for Jaiden. We had quite a few more shots on goal than them. Loyola played tough and with a lot of energy. We felt like we controlled the game."
Loyola dropped to 2-9-1 overall and 0-7-1 in the Big South Conference.
The Saints (8-2-3, 6-2-2) have two games remaining in the regular season: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 versus at Faribault Soccer Complex and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 versus Waseca (7-4, 6-3) at St. Peter. That last game could determine the Big South Conference championship.
Waseca beat St. Peter 2-0 in their first meeting on Sept. 10.
"We played probably one of our worst games of the year, and they played one of their better ones," Schoenborn said of Waseca. "They're good, too. they might not have a lot of wins, but they play everybody tough and close. That's homecoming, so we hope we get a big crowd for that. If we beat Waseca, we're guaranteed a share of the conference title.
"It's a been a good year. We've had some games we lost that we thought we could have won. That makes you work harder. The coaches have done a really good job of stepping in to help. It's been fun."
The Section 2A playoffs start Saturday, Oct. 5. St. Peter will likely have a first-round bye and open Monday, Oct. 7 at home.