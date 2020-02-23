A three-game home stand last week was the end of the regular season for the Cleveland boys.
While the Clippers only came out on top of the last one, a 43-39 triumph over Medford, the week was a microcosm of the Clippers’ season as they were more than capable of winning all three.
After blowing a big lead against Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday, they fell to Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Tuesday 47-38. It didn’t help their cause that Isaac Mueller was out sick.
“He’s such a difference maker for us as far as length on the floor, and another offensive weapon tonight would have helped,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “So we definitely missed him, missed his playmaking ability.
LP/HT took advantage of a Clipper travel infraction to score a three for the game’s first basket. Ben Holden spun for a pair of inside buckets, but after scoring on a jumper, the Bulldogs benefited from two steals and a Clipper turnover for a six-point spurt before Eric Rohlfing scored from under the rim.
The Bulldogs responded with a three, but Holden canceled on the Clippers’ next possession. Later, the Bulldogs led 20-11, but Holden started a rally with a three from the corner, Carter Dylla scored and made his and-one shot, and Rohlfing iced a pair of free shots to pull the Clipper within a point.
LP/HT halted the rally with a three, but with Dylla’s buzzer beater from the hinterlands, the Clippers only trailed by a point at halftime.
The Bulldogs started the second half with back-to-back threes, setting them up to outscore the Clippers 24-11 after the break.
“We didn’t get out on shooters,” Frederickson said. “That’s just communication where they have us overloaded on one side, and we are overloaded defensively on the weak side. That’s just the kids need to talk.”
Levi Baker drove inside for a basket, and Holden grabbed the rebound and scored after Baker’s ensuing foul shot missed, but the Bulldogs scored the next seven points.
“We started fading away from the basket a little bit when we were shooting our shots instead of taking it up strong into them,” Fredrickson said. “But they have some big bodies. They do a nice job defensively. They do a nice job with their help side. We have counters for that, but we weren’t getting the counter pass.”
Later, with threes by Meyer and Rohlfing, an inside bucket from Holden and a Rohlfing score after a steal, the Clippers went on a 10-point run to get within 4, 42-38, but they turned the ball over on a throw out of bounds after that, and the Bulldogs made their free shots to hang on for the victory.
“I thought the guys stepped up and did a nice job,” Fredrickson said. “Defensively we played well. Offensively we were methodical with what we wanted to do. We controlled the tempo of the game. We got the ball inside. We just had to be more efficient on what we did with it.”
Sometimes passing the ball around for a minute and a half or more before putting it up, Medford was patient on offense but still had trouble penetrating the Clippers’ defense. Both teams were looking for their seventh win.
“We knew how good number 11 (AJ Vandereide) was,” Fredrickson said. “He’s the head of the snake. Everything runs through him, so the kids did a nice job with the game plan: Jackson, Levi and Carter plugging the high post making it difficult for him.”
Managing to take the ball inside, the Tigers scored the game’s first basket, but capitalizing on steals, Rohlfing made a pair of free shots, and Luke Mueller, who along with Baker was honored before the game for Senior Night, sunk a three.
“Thanks to the seniors for everything they’ve brought to our program,” Fredrickson said,” the leadership and just the day in and day out stuff.”
Rohlfing drove the baseline for two points that put the Clippers up 7-5 and then it was a rain of orange and black threes—two by Isaac Mueller and one each by Dylla, Myer and Rohlfing. With a layup by Baker for good measure, the Clippers were suddenly up 24-9.
While Fredrickson was pleased with the score, he didn’t like that there were 15 Clipper shots outside the arc compared to eight inside.
“We’ve been a lot more efficient against the zone lately, but tonight we got three-point happy.”
Medford outscored the Clippers 10-2 in the rest of the half for a 26-19 score at the break. The Clippers maintained a similar lead for most of the second half, but with 1:49 left, the Tigers went on a 7-point binge to pull within a point, 40-39 with 39 seconds left.
Isaac Mueller made two free shots and Dylla made one to extend the Clipper lead. The Tigers had the ball with 10.8 seconds left but came up empty.
“Isaac stepped up and played well tonight, hitting the big shots early, hitting the free throws at the end,” Fredrickson said.
The eighth seed in their subsection, the Clippers host ninth-ranked Buffalo Lake/Hector Stewart on Thursday. The winner takes on top-seeded BOLD on Saturday.
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 23 24 47
Cleveland 22 11 38
Cleveland 38 (Ben Holden 14, Levi Baker 2, Eric Rohlfing 9, Luke Mueller 2, Jackson Meyer 3, Carter Dylla 6, Elijah Sullivan 2)
Rebounds 24 (Holden 16, Dylla 2, Rohlfing 4, Baker 2)
Assists 10 (Baker 4, Holden 1, Meyer 1, Dylla 3, Sullivan 1)
Steals 3 (Rohlfing 1, Baker 2, Mueller 1, )
Blocks 4 (Holden 2, Baker 2)
Turnovers 9
2FG 10-24 (42%)
3FG 5-19 (26%) (Holden 2, Rohlfing 1, Meyer 1, Dylla 1)
FT 3-6 (50%)
Cleveland 26 17 43
Medford 19 20 39
Cleveland 43 (Ben Holden 4, Levi Baker 4, Eric Rohlfing 11, Isaac Mueller 11, Luke Mueller 5, Jackson Meyer 3, Carter Dylla 4)
Rebounds 20 (Holden 10, Isaac Mueller 3, Rohlfing 4, Dylla 3)
Assists 13 (Isaac Mueller 5, Luke Mueller 3, Holden 1, Dylla 1, Sullivan 3)
Steals 8 (Dylla 1, Isaac Mueller 3, Rohlfing 1, Baker 1, Luke Mueller 1, Holden 1)
Blocks 2 (Holden 1 Baker 1)
Turnovers 6
2FG 7-14 (50%)
3FG 7-20 (35%) (Isaac Mueller 3, Rohlfing 1, Luke Mueller 1, Meyer 1, Dylla 1)
FT 8-11 (72%)