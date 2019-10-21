Each November, St. Peter Youth Wrestling Association offers a free wrestling trial where the team welcomes families and kids that want to come and see what wrestling is all about.
If you have a child from preschool to grade 6, bring them out to the St. Peter High School to learn about wrestling and participate in a hands-on experience that will immerse them into the sport for a four-day period from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 through Thursday, Nov. 7.
The event is run in a similar manner to the way practices are run and is a good chance for the parents and kids to get a feel for what is learned and reinforced throughout the wrestling season. This session is ideal for kids looking to a fun new sport or returning wrestlers who want to sharpen up their basic skills. At the end of the free session there will be opportunities to sign up and become a member of the team.
There is no registration required. Simply come to the St. Peter High School wrestling room on one or all of the nights to start at 6:30 p.m..
Parents will need to sign a waiver at the first session.
There is no requirement to commit to all four days (although it is encouraged). Please come to the sessions that work for you.
Your child should be dressed in shorts or sweatpants, socks, and any t-shirt. If you have wrestling shoes, they can wear those, otherwise socks are just fine.
If you have headgear, you can feel free to bring it, but it is not required.
Contact Head Coach Brad Guth at 507-351-5630 or email him at brad.guth@saintpeteryouthwrestling.com