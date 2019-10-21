St. Peter (56082)

Today

Occasional rain. High 52F. NNE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 38F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.