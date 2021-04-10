St. Peter boys and girls didn't let a cold and drizzly season-opening track and field meet stop them from running fast, jumping high and throwing far.
Led by triple winner Connor Snow, St. Peter boys finished first in the five-time St. Peter Invite Friday.
Snow won the 200-meter dash and ran on two first-place relays: the 4x100 wth Isai Morales, Jamarian Robinson and Corbin Herron and the 4x400 with Alex Bosacker, Seth Reicks and Brooks Reicks.
The Saints also had four double winners: Robinson also won the 100-meter dash, Brooks Reicks also won the 400, Seth Reicks also won the 300 hurdles, and Bosacker also won the 110 high hurdles.
St. Peter's eighth first place went to Kole Guth in the pole vault (10 feet).
St. Peter girls finished runner-up out of five teams.
The Saints had four first-place finishes. Triple winner Josie Wiebusch won the 100 and 300 hurdles and ran on the winning 4x400 relay with Maddie More, Maiija Tollefson and Lauren Odland. More also won the 800 run.
St. Peter travels to the four-time Hutchinson Invite with GFW and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 3 p.m. Thursday.