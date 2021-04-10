St. Peter boys and girls didn't let a cold and drizzly season-opening track and field meet stop them from running fast, jumping high and throwing far.

Led by triple winner Connor Snow, St. Peter boys finished first in the five-time St. Peter Invite Friday.

Alex Bosacker of St. Peter runs away with first place in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.15 seconds, which was 1.5 seconds faster than the next fastest. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Snow won the 200-meter dash and ran on two first-place relays: the 4x100 wth Isai Morales, Jamarian Robinson and Corbin Herron and the 4x400 with Alex Bosacker, Seth Reicks and Brooks Reicks.

The Saints also had four double winners: Robinson also won the 100-meter dash, Brooks Reicks also won the 400, Seth Reicks also won the 300 hurdles, and Bosacker also won the 110 high hurdles.

Kole Guth of St. Peter clears the bar in the pole vault. He took first at 10 feet.(Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

St. Peter's eighth first place went to Kole Guth in the pole vault (10 feet).

St. Peter girls finished runner-up out of five teams.

St. Peter senior Maddie More races to first place in the 800-meter run in 2:33.59. Ella Dufault of Waseca finishes second in 2:37.87. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

The Saints had four first-place finishes. Triple winner Josie Wiebusch won the 100 and 300 hurdles and ran on the winning 4x400 relay with Maddie More, Maiija Tollefson and Lauren Odland. More also won the 800 run.

St. Peter travels to the four-time Hutchinson Invite with GFW and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 3 p.m. Thursday.

